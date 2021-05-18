A Cecil County student’s paper critiquing the ubiquitous pink ribbon branding on every product in October has achieved regional recognition. Cecil College freshman Lauren Olah was selected from hundreds of entries to present her paper “Pink Awareness vs. Breast Cancer Advocacy,” at the 29th annual Beacon Conference on Friday, June 4.
The Beacon Conference highlights the literary works of students at two-year colleges in the Mid-Atlantic. Olah’s paper was selected for the Business and Economics category.
Charities such as the Susan G. Komen Foundation never claimed ownership of the Pink Ribbon symbol for breast cancer, which Olah said left the door open for any corporation to use the ribbon to market products, distorting the message the symbol is supposed to send to the public.
”As a woman, this essay was very important to me,” said Olah. “After years of seeing “Pinktober” diluting the strength of women and patronizing the very illness destroying us, the truth had to be spoken.”
Olah pointed to the tactic of “pinkwashing,” when a company that creates harmful products, like a cosmetics brand whose makeup contains carcinogens, but still uses a breast cancer logo in marketing, as an example of an inappropriate corporate tactic.
Olah said it is necessary for consumers to be intentional with their donations, instead of assuming that buying products with a pink ribbon will actually lead to increased breast cancer funding.
“It sounds great that “a portion of [your purchase] goes to cancer research”; but, as explained in my essay, you may be surprised at how little funding will actually go towards the cause,” said Olah. “My advice would be to be intentional with your philanthropy.”
At the conference, Olah will give a 25-minute presentation on the merits of the paper. A judge with expertise in the field will choose the Panel Award winner based on the quality of the paper, presentation and Q&A.
Assistant Professor of English Kathleen Weiss offered Olah the initial opportunity to submit her paper for the competition.
“Lauren is a critical thinker, and this paper about breast cancer and the pitfalls of the pink marketing campaign to raise money and awareness showcases these skills,” said Weiss. ”Her succinct style of phrasing while masterfully delivering her message is refreshing and enjoyable to read.”
Olah, a native of North East, is enrolled part-time at Cecil College. She hopes to be accepted into the nursing program. Her ultimate goal is to work in diagnostic medical sonography, which uses imaging by medical ultrasound for medical diagnoses such as breast cancer. The 25-year-old mother of a four-year-old daughter currently works full-time as a chiropractic assistant.
“I have always felt strongly about the exploitation of breast cancer,” Olah said. “This paper was originally assigned back in October, so the topic was fresh in my mind. As soon as I heard the essay prompt, I immediately knew that it was my chance to write about this topic. I have not had any personal experience with breast cancer. My view on this topic just grew from years of watching corporate retail take advantage of this specific illness.”
The 29th Annual Beacon Conference will be hosted virtually by Westchester Community College on Friday, June 4. To learn more about the event, visit www.beaconconference.org.
