NORTH EAST—Cecil College, in partnership with Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, created a new scholarship to support LGBTQ+ students in Cecil County.
Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, a non-profit organization, advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families in Cecil and Harford Counties, raised $810 through a GoFundMe for two $500 scholarships, one in Cecil College, one for Harford Community college.
“I think it’s important in Harford and Cecil County that this community is represented and acknowledged,” Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride president Sue Knause, said. “That there is a sense of pride in someone who is willing to be visible, wants to excel and give back to the community.”
Many LGBT+ students struggle with meeting other community members and often struggle with rejection from their parents or churches.
“There may be more of a struggle to get the financial support that they need,” Knause said.
The scholarships for Harford and Cecil will be annual. Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride wants to continue working with Cecil College, possibly organizing events such as a spring prom.
“We want to partner with them to find ways to support their LGBTQ+ plus student population,” Knause said.
Knause said Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride asks for students interested in the scholarship to write an essay, and the college requires a 2.0 GPA or good standing in a workforce program.
“We want to make it as wide open as we can, for anybody who is an older student, or a returning student,” Knause said.
“The Alliance would like to express our excitement and gratitude for this new scholarship that will benefit our local LGBTQ+ students as they seek to further their education at Cecil College,” Jo Riedel of the Cecil County LGBT+ Alliance said.
