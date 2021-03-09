Cecil College may expand their summer course offerings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on learning. The school will focus on science classes that feature hands-on work difficult to translate to a completely virtual setting.
“In the summer, we’re looking at additional science courses, with that lab component. Or if there is an opportunity to offer hybrid learning, where some of it’s online, and we offer some learning in-person,” said Executive Director of Human Resources Lauren Fleck. “So we’re really working very closely with academic programs and the faculty to assess what happened in the fall and what we can offer in the spring and going forward.”
Cecil College has expanded on-campus learning this spring as 17% of classes are currently in-person, compared to 12% last fall. Students are still able to have a fully virtual schedule if necessary. The college uses a mobile app to track and assess students and staff health before they go onto campus.
Director of Facilities and Capital Projects Chris Mills said every classroom was measured and analyzed for social distancing. Rooms have been outfitted with signs and other notifications to ensure compliance with public health guidelines. The college improved their filtration systems based on guidelines set by the American Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).
Despite a slight enrollment decrease during the pandemic, Cecil College is set to graduate 222 students this May.
“Many of our students are parents who are struggling to balance homeschooling their children with working remotely and trying to achieve their own educational goals,” said Fleck. “So we’ve also seen a trend from full-time to part-time enrollment.”
The Cecil College Foundation and the school awarded $16,000 in technology scholarships. The money enables students to purchase their own laptops or wifi hotspots. Wifi is also available in the Cecil College parking lot.
Cecil College also restarted college sports this month. Their first baseball game on Mar. 4 was a 13-8 loss against the Community College of Baltimore County Dundalk. Live audiences are not allowed at games, but games are live-streamed on the Cecil College YouTube channel. The Cecil College Athletics Golf Tournament, a benefit for athlete scholarships, will continue on June 4, with registration currently open on the Cecil College website.
