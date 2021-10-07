NORTH EAST — Elkton residents, Barb Sweigard, a 2002 Cecil College alumna, and her husband Jim, were awarded the Mary A. Maloney Distinguished Service Award by Cecil College, honoring their efforts to support scholarships that enable students to achieve their goals.
To honor Barb’s parents after their deaths, the couple created the Charles and Mary Cole Scholarship in 2012.
“It’s a very strenuous, stressful program, and for the students that also had to work to support themselves, that was very difficult,” Barb Sweigard said. “This allows the students to focus on their last year of nursing school, instead of trying to work at the same time.”
Charles worked in higher education, overseeing a scholarship program for the children of NYC hotel workers for 50 years.
Sweigard said there are many opportunities for nurses outside of hospital worker, such as schools, or home health nursing, enabling the profession to fit a wide variety of personalities and needs.
“It’s a profession that has a wide respect,” Sweigard said. “Most people really respect nurses and trust them. Certainly, during the pandemic, we have seen how important nursing is.”
In 2020, the Sweigard’s began contributing to the Eva M. Muse Memorial Scholarship, geared toward students of color studying education.
“During the pandemic and during this time of social unrest, we want to be involved to help promote opportunities for people of color,” Sweigard said.
