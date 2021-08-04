Danita and Greg Walker now have a scholarship in their honor to support students part of Cecil College’s workforce program. From left are daughters Alexandria O’Donnell, AmberLee Leitsch, Amy Short, and Alesha Walker with Danita Walker and Greg Walker.
NORTH EAST — Cecil College has a new scholarship created to honor North East residents Greg and Danita Walker, to help students in the workforce programs at the college.
Founder Alesha Walker, the daughter of Greg and Danita, said the scholarship award $500, and expects the amount to increase as more of her family members contribute in the future. Walker said she decided to focus on the workforce program after seeing her father struggle to hire qualified staff as a contractor.
“The whole point of the workforce training at Cecil is to help if you need a new certification to advance in your current position, or if you’re looking to change your career to start with a different direction,” Walker said.
In January, Walker was diagnosed with a brain tumor. After undergoing surgery at Duke University, her parents took her in for 13 weeks so she could focus on recovering. Although Walker had wanted to create a scholarship for her parents for a long time, her parents support after her treatment motivated her to make the steps necessary to get it started.
“We’ve had a really trying year and I feel like I see the world differently,” Walker said. “I need to make sure that going forward, I’m there for the people that have been there for me, and that includes Cecil County and my parents.”
Walker began working at Cecil College last year as an executive assistant.
Walker said she also wanted to honor how her parents raised her despite being young themselves, with her mom Danita, being around 17 and her dad, Greg, around 21 when she was born. Her parents have been married for over 40 years. The couple raised four daughters, Alexandria O’Donnell, AmberLee Leitsch, Amy Short, and Walker.
“We always had opportunities, even if they didn’t,” Walker said.
Danita Walker worked as the director of roadside service for AAA Mid-Atlantic before retiring. Greg Walker builds homes in the region.
“This is so amazing and so humbling,” Danita Walker said. “I love that our girls grew up to be so loving and kind and want to help as many people as they can.”
