CECIL COUNTY — The new CDC order calling for a moratorium on evictions because of a failure to pay rent until Oct. 3, although it covers Cecil County, may only have a minor impact locally, compared to federal rental assistance funding.
The CDC moratorium is based on how in areas of substantial and high transmission, a large amount of evictions could have a negative impact on COVID transmission rates. Sunday Aug. 15 marked the end of the state of Maryland’s eviction moratorium.
Department of Community Services Director Dave Trolio said the CDC has minimal oversight over local judges, creating large variations on if the order is followed, since it is applied on a case by case basis depending on the judge.
“If you do some research nationwide, you’ll see some judges have just ignored it completely,” Cecil County Housing Director Earl Grey said. “So it’s seen different levels of effectiveness in different places.”
The president of the Cecil County Landlord Association, Norman Wehner, said many tenants do not qualify for the moratorium, limiting the impact of the CDC regulation.
“It has had some impact, but not a huge one,” Wehner said. “The tenants have to demonstrate that they meet certain requirements and a lot of them just stopped paying all together, and the code does expect the tenant to at least attempt to make a payment.”
Trolio also said the moratorium does not stop filings for eviction. Grey said the number of failures to pay filings are not higher than other years, but that the court system was closed for part of that time.
The moratorium is not a ban on all evictions, but provides arguments that can be used in court for tenants who have experienced income loss or other issues because of COVID-19 to avoid an eviction.
In contrast to the limited impact of the moratorium, the emergency rental assistance funding from the CARES act and other federal sources has a large impact in allowing Cecil County residents to stay in their homes. In late May, the County received over $4.1 million from the Treasury Department from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, helping over 320 families in Cecil County to stay in their homes, while also ensuring landlords could pay their mortgage.
Trolio said there are four basic eligibility requirements, rent obligations, an income at or below a specified median income for the area, a reduction in income or an increase in costs related to COVID (directly or indirectly), and a past due rent notice or eviction notice.
Much of the spending goes directly to landlords, but if a landlord is uncooperative the program can give money to a tenant, who is required to pay the money to their landlord for rent. The program can pay back rent up to 12 months and future rent up to 3 months.
“As time went on, and you saw the moratoriums, extended in various locations and by various entities, you could see landlords that had not received rent for extended periods of time. I think that’s what led to the evolution of some of these programs,” Trolio said.
Wehner said the government aid has had a huge impact in helping both tenants and landlords and said if rental assistance money came earlier several evictions could have been avoided.
“The government is finally focusing on the aid,” said Wehner. “They are making it easier. Landlords can help the tenants apply for it. So that was a big step in the right direction. This eviction moratorium is silly and it’s ineffective.”
Wehner said the pandemic has not slowed down the demand for rentals and that there is a shortage of rental properties in the area. One issue is that many landlords decided to sell their homes because of high prices, reducing the supply of rentals.
“They’re more expensive and there’s just not enough of them right now,” Wehner.
Grey said they look at every application in a week and they are all processed in a month.
Readers, either tenants or landlords, interested in applying for assistance can contact: covidrenthelp@ccgov.org or call 410-996-3095.
