CECIL COUNTY—Michael Kalinsky served in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 2001, fulfilling a desire that can be traced back to his childhood growing up in New York.
“From the time I was a little boy, I always wanted to be soldier,” said Kalinksy, who now is a sergeant with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, where he has served for the past 13 years.
As for his inspiration, he first points to his father, Bert.
“My dad was a Cold War draftee. I can still remember his old Army jacket hanging in our garage when I was young,” Kalinsky, 52, said.
Then there was the lasting impression made by Kalinsky’s fourth-grade teacher, who served as a B-17 bomber pilot in World War II.
“He was a pilot and that just fascinated me. He had model planes sprinkled about the classroom. Some of them were replicas of the ones that he flew,” Kalinsky recalled.
In general, for Kalinsky, the military and those who served in it held an indescribable allure.
“I remember seeing the Army trucks coming through town in the summer, when they were on their way to training,” Kalinsky said, noting that the scene would make him stop and watch.
His desire to serve grew stronger and more focused through his teenage years. After graduating high school, Kalinsky joined the ROTC program when he enrolled in East Stroudsburg (Pa.) University. Kalinsky loved the training that ROTC provided him.
“I told people that I studied the Army and had speech communications in the background,” Kalinsky said, referring to how he joked that ROTC was his major and speech communications was his minor.
It was during his time in the ROTC program that Kalinsky attended Airborne School and learned to jump out of planes and parachute.
Kalinksy enrolled in the Army after graduating college with a speech communications degree. His successful completion of the ROTC program translated to a scholarship that covered his college education. In exchange, Kalinsky owed the Army a five-year commitment, which he honored and then some.
Reaching the rank of 2nd lieutenant, Kalinsky served five years of active duty in the Army and an additional five years of inactive ready duty. All of his service occurred stateside.
Kalinsky said he is proud and honored to have served his country. Beyond his ROTC scholarship, his military training and service has benefitted him personally and professionally, Kalinsky added.
“It gave me confidence. I’m a big klutz, but when they teach you to jump out of perfectly operating planes and landed safely many, many times, it gives you a confidence when you face things in your professional life and in your personal life,” Kalinsky said.
The military also provided him with perseverance and an ability to adapt when setbacks and unexpected changes occur, according to Kalinsky.
“The training teaches you problem-solving and to be flexible. Never make plans in ink because things change. You learn to fail and to start over again,” Kalinsky explained, before commenting, “In my personal life, it has helped me dust myself off when I have had setbacks and start over again.”
After his active military service, Kalinksy operated his own company, which provided human resources consulting, and volunteered as an EMT in Harleysville, Pa. for several years. Then, some 13 years ago, Kalinsky successfully completed the rigorous Baltimore County Police Academy — while in his late 30s — and joined the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Kalinsky is one of several CCSO deputies who are military veterans.
