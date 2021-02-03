ELKTON — It makes sense that James Greene chose a career in law enforcement, given his public service background.
“My brother and father serve and continue to serve with Aetna (Hose, Hook & Ladder Co. in Newark, Del.),” Greene pointed out.
Following in their footsteps, Greene, a 1990 Newark High School graduate, joined Aetna in 1990 at age 18. Greene is a lifetime member of that volunteer fire company.
After earning an associates degree in criminology from Delaware Technical Community College in 1993 and then working for a private ambulance company in Wilmington, Del., Greene joined the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office in March 1995.
Greene began his CCSO career as a correctional officer, before he was transferred to the agency’s law enforcement division in 1998, when he started as a patrol deputy.
From there, Greene climbed the ranks over the next two and a half decades to administrative lieutenant.
Greene handled an array of assignments during that time, including conducting criminal investigations as an agency detective and working Child Advocacy Center cases. He also worked in civil processing and internal investigations.
In 2008, after graduating from the Maryland Institute of Criminal Justice to earn his polygraph examiner certification, Greene started administering lie detector tests to CCSO applicants. In addition, he administered polygraph exams to assist CCSO detectives with their criminal investigations.
As a sergeant, Greene supervised the Civil Processing Unit, the K-9 Unit and the Internal Investigations Unit.
After his promotion to administrative lieutenant in 2015, Greene commanded the Community Resources Unit, the Property and Evidence Unit, the Recruiting and Hiring Unit, and the Professional Standards Unit.
“Jimmy has been with the agency a long time, and he always served well at every level,” Adams said, before focusing on Greene’s more behind-the-scenes contributions to the CCSO and commenting, “Policy work and internal investigations are not viewed as the most glamorous, exciting work. But it is critical work, and he was always very thorough and very good at it.”
On Friday, Greene worked the final shift of his 26-year career with the agency and retired — a milestone marked by a “last-call” ceremony outside CCSO headquarters near Elkton. Numerous fellow deputies attended the ceremony, as did officers with other Cecil County law enforcement agencies and leaders in the community.
Greene, however, sat idle in retirement for exactly one weekend. Always the public servant, Greene started his new career as Cecil County’s new heroin coordinator on Monday.
Replacing Ray Lynn, who served as this county’s first heroin coordinator for four years before retiring in December, Greene, in general terms, will compile data related to uniformly reported drug arrests and overdoses in Cecil County.
One of the goals of the heroin coordinator program is to help police departments in this county and even in the surrounding area in their investigations, by, in part, providing a central source for investigators to obtain up-to-date information. Another goal is to guide overdose survivors to drug treatment and counseling.
Before learning that the heroin coordinator position was open, Greene already had been contemplating retirement.
“I was thinking about it because 25, 26 years is a full career,” Greene told the Cecil Whig last week. “When I found out (about heroin coordinator opening), I thought it would be an excellent opportunity to transition into a second career in public service, where I would be serving the public in a different way.”
Greene had gained a keen insight into the drug problem in this county while serving with the CCSO during the past 26 years.
“What I’ve seen during my career is that drugs have gotten harder, much more dangerous,” Greene said. “When I started with the Sheriff’s Office, we’d see marijuana and some cocaine. Now we are seeing heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine on a more consistent basis. It wasn’t as common in the 1990s. It’s much more prevalent now.”
Adams expressed confidence that Greene will perform well as this county’s next heroin coordinator.
“He was a great asset when he served with Sheriff’s Office. He has a great deal of valuable experience. He knows people at every level, including members of the (Cecil County) Drug Task Force and DES (Department of Emergency Services). He doesn’t have to learn who all the players are,” Adams said, before commenting, “He did an exceptional job with the Sheriff’s Office and I expect nothing less of him as the heroin coordinator.”
During his brief retirement ceremony on Friday, Greene walked out of CCSO’s headquarters and headed toward a waiting patrol vehicle parked in front of the building, as deputies and other law enforcement officers saluted him while rigidly standing in lines.
Greene slid into the driver’s seat, raised a police radio to his lips and uttered, “10-42,” which is a code that law enforcement officers give at the end of their shifts to let dispatchers know that they are no longer on patrol, no longer in service.
The dispatcher’s voice then came over the radio, giving a brief bio on Greene and listing his milestones and accomplishments while serving with the CCSO for the past 26 years.
After Greene had exited the patrol vehicle, Adams and County Executive Danielle Hornberger made separate presentations to him.
Standing in front of the crowd of fellow deputies and well-wishers moments later, Greene thanked the people in attendance for turning out for his ceremony. Greene said he viewed all of the CCSO deputies and members of the agency’s command staff with whom he served as family.
