ELKTON — The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that apparently sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning.
CCSO deputies were dispatched to Winding Brook neighborhood off Fletchwood Road around 2:30 a.m. after shots rang out, officials reported. Details of the shooting are scant at this point, but after the CCSO arrived to the scene of the shooting, deputies were notified that a gunshot victim was being treated at Union Hospital.
The victim was driven to the hospital by a private vehicle after suffering a gunshot wound in neighborhood near the Delaware state line, according to CCSO.
CCSO spokesmen declined to comment about the circumstances of the shooting, where the victim was shot, or whether there were any suspects as of Friday afternoon.
"No one has been arrested and no one has been charged," said Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
Anyone with information on the shooting are asked to contact CCSO Detective Sarah Zak at 410-392-2122 or at Sarah.Zak@ccdps.org. Information can be provided anonymously.
