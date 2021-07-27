ELKTON — Aly Jackson was driving home in her Jeep at approximately 5:30 p.m. on July 5, 2019, after a day of hiking with her Golden Retriever puppy and some friends, when she came upon a horrific traffic accident scene near Conowingo.
With paramedics still en route to the scene, Jackson and the sole remaining friend in her Jeep elected to stop and see if they could help in some way.
They saw four critically injured people — two of whom were missing limbs — lying on the pavement after a car had crossed the centerline in the 600 block of Conowingo Road moments earlier and crashed head-on into the two motorcycles they had been riding, ejecting all of them.
That’s when Jackson, then 21, fell back on the first-aid training she had received while working as a seasonal police officer with the Rehobeth City (Del.) Police Department during the Summers of 2017 and 2018 and she instinctively took charge of the scene.
Using belts she had gathered from bystanders, Jackson placed tourniquets near the left shoulder and left hip of Thomas Zdon, then 51, of Aberdeen. She did likewise to the upper leg of his 55-year-old wife, Sherry Zdon, who had been riding on the back of her husband’s 1999 Harley Davidson at the time of the collision.
When she wasn’t speaking in soothing tones to the couple directly in her care, Jackson gave first-aid instruction to other citizens who had stopped to help.
Jackson made sure that they kept Brian Robinson, then 54 of White Hall, lying on his side to maintain a clear airway. Robinson had suffered a traumatic injury to his trachea and larynx. She also gave direction to citizens assisting Courtney Walker, then 51, of Forest Hill. Walker suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the accident.
(After the 2004 Buick Century had veered across the centerline and crashed into the Zdons’ northbound motorcycle, the impact caused the Zdons’ motorcycle to crash into the nearby northbound 2006 Big Boy motorcycle operated by Robinson, whose rear passenger was Walker.)
A 2015 Rising Sun High School graduate who, at the time, was an off-duty security guard at Harford Memorial Hospital, Jackson maintained control of the scene until paramedics arrived and helicopter crews flew the injured to area trauma centers.
Face to face
Flash forward to Monday morning.
Now-Deputy Aly Jackson of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office reported to the agency’s headquarters near Elkton for her shift, as she had done scores of times since joining that law enforcement agency in October 2019.
But when she entered the packed Cecil County Department of Emergency Services’ situation room on the other side of the building to the sound of applause, after receiving orders to report there, Jackson, now 23, quickly realized that this would not be a normal shift.
Jackson, instead, had walked into her surprise award ceremony.
In addition to CCSO leaders and fellow deputies, those in attendance included Jackson’s parents, her paternal grandmother and her older brother; two representatives of the Rehobeth City Police Department; and two American Red Cross officials.
The ceremony put Jackson face-to-face with the three people she is credited with saving — Robinson, Walker and Tom Zdon — and several of their relatives who also turned out to witness the tribute to her.
It marked the first time that the three survivors of that crash and Jackson met properly.
“It was great to see them and to see that they are doing well — under the circumstances,” Jackson said.
Sherry Zdon, who lost a leg in the crash, died at Christiana Hospital in Delaware two days later.
Tom Zdon and his wife, Sherry, had been married 22 years. He also lost his left leg, which has been replaced by a prosthetic, and his left arm, also scheduled to replace by an artificial limb.
Johnson cannot speak above a whisper, after having a tracheotomy and also reconstructive surgery on his severely injured larynx.
Walker underwent emergency surgery to relieve pressure on her brain after the crash. Having also suffered multiple bone fractures in the crash, Walker spent months in a Virginia facility undergoing intense physical rehabilitation.
Already overwhelmed by the unexpected flurry of attention, Jackson fought back tears a few times as she and the survivors embraced. The emotional impact was also at times evident on Jackson’s face when they expressed their gratitude to her, some of them tearfully.
Jackson also appeared choked up when she met with Sherry Zdon’s surviving mother, holding hands as they spoke after the ceremony. That was likewise when Jackson interacted with Sherry Zdon’s surviving son, 40-year-old Ronald Zdon, who wept several times.
“It was great to meet them and to talk to them,” Jackson said, adding, “I thought about that day quite a bit. I wondered how they were doing.”
The survivors and their relatives fully grasp the positive impact of Jackson’s action on July 5, 2019.
“I would not be [alive] if she didn’t do what she did. She saved my life,” Tom Zdon said matter-of-factly. “She had the training. She made the decision to stop and then she made the decision get involved and use that training. That’s all part of it.”
Tom Zdon also said, “Today will give me some closure, having the opportunity to talk with her (Jackson). My arm and leg was sheered off, but I was sitting up on the road talking. I don’t know what I said. I don’t remember any of it. I don’t know if I reached out to my wife.”
Johnson commented, “She is a true hero,” when asked how he viewed Jackson. Noting that he and his relatives hold Jackson in high esteem, Johnson also remarked, “She is like family to us.”
Hero recognition
Theresa M. Young, executive director of the Delmarva Chapter of the American Red Cross, presented Jackson with an American Red Cross Lifesaving Award toward the start of the ceremony.
Young did so after Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams, who is Jackson’s current boss, introduced her and invited her up to the podium.
American Red Cross Lifesaving Awards, which date back to 1911, were revived in 2018, she said. Jackson became the 1,508th person worldwide to receive the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award since then, Young added.
“Deputy Alyson Jackson, on behalf of the American Red Cross, I present you with the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action, awarded to individuals who step up in an emergency situation and help save or sustain a life. Aly, you exemplify the mission of the Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and we commend you for your willingness to help others in distress,” Young said.
Rehobeth Beach Police Department Lt. William Sullivan, who is the agency’s life-saving instructor, nominated Jackson for the award. Sullivan attended the ceremony with Marion Jones, an agency administrator.
At one point during the program, Jackson joked to Adams, “We had her first,” referring to Jackson’s two summers as a seasonal police officer in Rehobeth Beach. Adams good-naturedly shot back, “But we have her now.”
Julie Zdon Sturek, a Springfield Va. resident who is Tom Zdon’s twin, played a major role in giving Jackson the recognition she received on Monday.
About two months after the crash, she made an effort to contact the woman who reportedly rendered the first aid at the crash scene on July 5, 2019 and took control of the horrific situation. She tracked down Jackson’s then-boss at Harford Memorial Hospital and wrote him a letter.
Sturek read the letter during Monday's ceremony.
“Off duty, Alyson was instrumental in using her life-saving skills and intuition to save my twin brother Tom’s life. Literally! Alyson in our book is a true hero. We owe her the world,” Sturek read.
She also expressed a sense of peace knowing that Jackson remained with her twin brother and the others, keeping them “still and calm” while waiting for paramedics to arrive.
“It is comforting to know that someone kind and caring was with them in their time of crisis,” she read.
In addition to Jackson’s willingness to stop and to help, the letter addressed the high level of care that Jackson provided.
“We were told by the EMT and Shock Trauma doctors that whoever treated my brother at the scene (Alyson) definitely saved his life and was spot-on with their doctoring. We owe her a great debt and would be honored to meet her one day! . . . I hear that Alyson is only 21 or 22 years old. There is hope in the world that our future is bright,” Sturek told the audience, reading the conclusion of her letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.