NORTH EAST — A woman remained hospitalized in stable condition Thursday after a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a passerby rescued her from a burning mobile home near North East two days earlier, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Cpl. Jonathan Pruett, a 14-year CCSO veteran, radioed an emergency call at 11:18 a.m. on Tuesday after discovering the burning dwelling in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive in the Lakeside Mobile Home Park, fire officials said. Then Pruett and a nearby Lakeside Drive resident, whom investigators identified as George Gregson, took swift action after noticing the 51-year-old woman struggling to escape out a window, fire officials added.
“Our investigators believe that — without a doubt — she would have perished in that fire if not for the quick action of Cpl. Pruett and Mr. Gregson to pull her out the window to safety. The room that she was pulled out of was heavily damaged by the fire,” commented Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman. “This could have easily been a fire fatality. We are extremely grateful to both gentlemen.”
The woman suffered smoke inhalation, but no burns, Alkire reported.
Gregson, 35, was preparing to run some errands when he noticed his neighbor’s burning mobile home and then, seconds later, saw the woman trying to climb out the window, he said. The arriving CCSO corporal also spotted the distressed woman, and they rushed toward the window simultaneously, he added.
“She was leaning out the window to get out, but she couldn’t. She was barely conscious,” Gregson told the Cecil Whig, before remarking, “It was just a natural instinct to go help her.”
Gregson and Pruett pulled the woman out the window of the burning home and carried her to the road, he said. Moments later, however, they carried her across the street — even farther from the burning house, Gregson added.
“We carried her to the road to safety. But then the house became engulfed in flames and smoke was billowing to where we were, so we carried her farther away to safety,” Gregson said.
Recalling his emotions while he and Pruett took their action, Gregson summarized, “My adrenaline was rushing.”
Pruett told the Whig that the woman was soot-covered and that she was bleeding from her side, near her belly, having suffered cuts on the shattered glass while trying to wiggle her way out the window.
“You could barely see her face,” Pruett said, recalling the heavy soot on her. “I cracked the glass the rest of the way, because I didn’t want her to get cut anymore.”
Then, as he started to pull the woman through the window, Pruett realized that someone — Gregson — was standing next to him, pulling along with him.
“I have no idea where he came from. I’d never met this guy before in my life, but there he was,” Pruett said, adding that he and Gregson pulled the woman out the window and carried her to safety.
Pruett commended Gregson for his life-saving effort.
“I’m suppose to run toward this,” Pruett said, referring specifically to the burning building and, in broader terms, various types of on-the-job danger that comes with serving as a law enforcement officer. “But not him. He’s a citizen, and he ran toward that burning building anyway.”
After North East Volunteer Fire Company EMS members and Cecil County Department of Emergency Services paramedics provided initial medical treatment to the woman at the scene, a Maryland State Police helicopter crew flew her to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center near Baltimore, fire officials said. On Thursday morning, fire officials added, the woman remained at the hospital in stable condition.
Approximately 25 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $15,000 in structural damage to the mobile home, and it destroyed approximately $15,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to Alkire, who further reported that the woman has been displaced by the fire.
“The mobile home and all of its contents is a total loss,” Alkire told the Cecil Whig.
The woman’s dog was outside the home at the time of the fire and, as of Thursday, the Cecil County Humane Society continued to care for the pet, according to fire officials.
MOSFM detectives continued their investigation Thursday to pinpoint where the fire started and to determine what caused it, according to fire officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.