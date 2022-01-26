Perryville junior Echo Charleton’s “Toxicity,” is an example of one of the pieces by around 300 students on display at the Cecil County Public Schools winter art show exhibit at the Milburn Stone Theatre.
Winter, a scratch board piece by Rising Sun High School student Ray Grabowski, is one of around 300 pieces of student artwork on dispaly at Milburn Stone Theatre until Jan. 27.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
Perryville junior Echo Charleton’s “Toxicity,” is an example of one of the pieces by around 300 students on display at the Cecil County Public Schools winter art show exhibit at the Milburn Stone Theatre.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
Rock Man by perrville high school student Melina Christafano, is one of around 300 pieces of art by Cecil County Public Schools students on display until Jan. 27 at the Milburn Stone Theatre.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
“Ginger by Rising Sun senior Hannah Baker is one of around 300 pieces of student artwork displayed at the Milburn Stone Theatre until Jan. 27
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
Bohemia Manor High School Freshman Marlee Preston with her untitled mandala at the CCPS Winter Art Show. Around 300 students are exhibiting their work at the Milburn Stone Theatre
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
Some students incorporated aspects of the pandemic, such as the ubiquitous face masks, into their art work on display at the CCPS winter art show exhibit at the Milburn Stone Theatre.
NORTH EAST — Cecil County Public School students and their families gathered at the Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College for the chance to admire each other’s work on Saturday Jan. 22, as the CCPS winter arts show.
Around 300 students had the chance to display their artwork at the show. While walking around the exhibit, CCPS program coordinator for fine arts David Hastings said students would often study their peers’ artwork, trying to figure out other people’s techniques.
Previous CCPS student art shows had to be held virtually because of the pandemic. Some students included symbols of the pandemic in their artwork, with several creative versions of face masks, such as one made out of seashells, adorned the walls of Cecil College.
“Being in the art room is a draw for most students,” Molly Levett, a teacher at North East Elementary School, said.
Bohemia Manor freshman Marlee Preston created a black and white mandala for teacher Jenna Gaasche. Preston’s been an artist since elementary school, but began drawing more actively in middle school. The winter arts show marked the first time her work has been displayed to the public.
“I’m surprised she chose one of mine,” Preston, referring to Gaasche, said.
On Feb. 4, students will submit work to the Cecil County Arts Council first Friday event, giving them the chance to earn money by selling their art to the community.
“I made that show, because people would come to this and want to buy artwork,” Hastings, referring to the upcoming show at the arts council, said.
The winter arts show at Milburn Stone Theatre closes on Jan. 27.
