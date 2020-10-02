ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) will bring 25 percent of students back for in-person learning beginning Oct. 12, Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson announced Wednesday.
Under phase two of the reopening plan, every student who wants face-to-face instruction will be able to return at least one day per week. Lawson identified Nov. 10 as a likely start date for phase three, although he didn’t rule out the possibility of moving ahead even earlier if things proceed smoothly.
In his announcement, Lawson said that the county’s positivity rate and rate of hospitalizations were the most important metrics guiding the district’s reopening strategy.
“We’re pleased with what we’re doing,” he said. “We have the complete and total support of the county health department, as well as our board of education and certainly the leadership of the school system.”
Schools reopened Sept. 8 for five percent of students most in need of in-person instruction, including those with special needs or other learning challenges.
In schools, students and teachers follow social distancing guidelines, wear face masks and sanitize regularly. The district recently bought 5,000 clear plastic sneeze guards to reduce viral transmission in classrooms, cafeterias, media labs and other common spaces.
While many classes have been entirely remote for the last month, more teachers will now need to balance in-person and virtual lessons. Lawson commended CCPS teachers for working hard to provide consistent education for their students.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the work of our teachers and our support people,” he said in an interview with The Whig. “I’ve been to several schools, seen dozens of classrooms, and I’m confident in what we’re doing.”
CCPS considered a 50 percent hybrid reopening plan, but Lawson ultimately decided against it because the county’s rate of positive COVID test results appeared to be climbing. In recent days, however, it has declined, easing concerns.
The district recently surveyed families to gauge interest in returning, and found that about a third of students opted to continue with remote learning, a large portion of which were middle and high schoolers. As a higher number of elementary schoolers are hoping to return in person, they may have more limited options to do so.
As a counterpoint, though, Lawson explained that it’s easier to keep elementary students in isolated cohorts, since they typically remain in one class with one teacher throughout the day.
Transportation is another factor complicating a broader reopening. Lawson said that in order to accommodate higher numbers of students taking the bus, Maryland’s six-foot social distancing guidelines would have to be eased. Currently, they are restricted to one child per seat, with the exception of siblings.
Lawson said the district would continue to closely monitor the county’s health metrics, and hoped that the decreasing infection rate of the last few days would hold. He said this, more than anything else, would determine the district’s readiness for phase three.
“Positive COVID cases either generating from or ending up in our schools — that’s really the barometer we’re looking at here,” he said. “I do really believe that our cleaning protocols and our safety protocols are solid.”
While some students who are in virtual learning for the time being may have been exposed to the virus, there have been no positive cases emerging from or spreading through reopened schools.
“Knock on wood,” Lawson said.
