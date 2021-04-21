ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools has begun preparations for the Cecil Youth Racial Equity Coalition, a voluntary countywide club with chapters in every high school. The coalition, which hopes to amplify student perspectives on equity, will launch this summer.
“One of the reasons we feel this is important is that our Black and Brown students are overrepresented in discipline data, and they’re underrepresented in our academic markers, like AP, honors, STEM, gifted and talented,” said Assistant Superintendent Carolyn Teigland. “Our students want to talk about that.”
CYREC is similar to the Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition, a youth-led organization focused on preventing drug use. Teigland emphasized that the groups are supposed to be diverse in both opinions and race.
Restorative justice practitioner Victoria Saulsbury said a focus will be on teaching listening skills, so people with opposite perspectives can understand each other.
The coalition hopes to first build community among students to enable them to have difficult conversations. On Wednesday, CCPS hosted a training session with 22 administrators, counselors and teachers who volunteered to be advisors for the club.
“I think one of the big things is coming together around shared values,” Saulsbury said. “So we can have differences of opinions, but there’s certain things that we can all agree on. And then that helps facilitate conversation.”
CCPS currently has a Racial Equity Oversight Steering Committee to examine the inequalities that impact Black and Brown students in the district. The committee has six subcommittees.
CCPS has moved toward a focus on restorative practices, something born out of the restorative justice movement, where the offender and the victim meet and discuss the wrongdoings committed. Restorative practices focus on intentional community building so teachers build strong relationships with students and are then able to mediate conflict.
“If there is conflict in the community, they’re more connected to their students and able to work through it, productively, instead of it just being a really negative experience,” Saulsbury said. “And we do hope that it will impact discipline numbers, but it really has become bigger than that.”
The summer event to kick off the coalition is still in the planning phase. Teigland hopes to host an event outdoors, though if it has to be virtual, that can be done.
The coalition is part of a wider equity program CCSP has introduced. Other aspects of the equity work is funded by a $3 million grant from the National Institute of Justice, through the University of Maryland. That grant is used to conduct training in restorative practices, life space crisis intervention and other activities. The grant is part of a study to see the effectiveness of different programs on measures of racial inequality.
Teigland said the training will help teachers better communicate with Black and Brown students and further recognition of different cultures within the school system.
“It’s not about the teachers doing something wrong,” said Teigland. “It’s about the fact that we haven’t taught them how to see cultural differences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.