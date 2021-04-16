ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools is set to receive $28 million over the next three years from the American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress in March.
This additional money, combined with funds from the previous stimulus bill, means that the county can fund a myriad of improvements, including an expanded virtual program for students next year, that could become a permanent option for Cecil County families.
“It’s really just an amazing opportunity to do some things we think in the school system that needs to be done,” said CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson. “ The first thing that jumps off my mind is that we plan on having a virtual program for students next year, regardless of what happens with COVID.”
CCPS plans for the program to consist of 15 teachers overseen by one administrator, though staff counts may change depending on student interest. The program will be available to all students in the district, though Lawson said the primary audience is students in grades four and up.
Around 4,000 students are currently fully virtual, even as the district has reopened to four days of in person learning a week. A sizable portion of these students have improved their academic performance through the pandemic. Teachers say introverted students and students who struggle with bullying benefit from online instruction.
Many students who suffer from chronic illnesses or those staying in long-term hospital care could also benefit from virtual learning.
Lawson said the online program could help entice some of the around 500 students who left CCPS back to public schools. A major possible appeal to the program is that students who take classes virtually would still have a “home school” based on their address, where they can participate in extracurricular activities such as theatre or sports.
“If we put together a virtual program effectively, all of a sudden, a child who’s virtual at Elkton High School can play basketball for the team,” said Lawson. “We have over 1,000 families in the county who have selected homeschool, and we are really going to make a concerted effort to provide those families with a virtual option that would be free of charge.”
Every student involved with the program will receive a Chromebook and a hotspot. Lawson said he sees the program sustaining itself even once the CARES act funding ends.
“I certainly see the program sustaining beyond CARES money,” said Lawson. “There are a handful of things that we’ve learned throughout this last year that will make public education better, and I think this is one of them. I see this being a long term endeavor that’ll be in place forever.”
Outside of the virtual program, the federal money will offset potential layoffs caused by a reduction in student enrollment. The district has lost 7.7 percent of it’s staff since 2009.
“Your typical parent or community member in the school system will most likely see either smaller class sizes or maintaining already low class sizes,” said Lawson.
CCPS will also be able to make several part-time positions into full-time ones and reverse previous cuts. Currently several elementary schools, such as Cecilton, Chesapeake City, Bainbridge and Charlestown employ part-time assistant principals. CARES will enable the county to give each institution a full-time assistant principal.
“You’ll see us doing is going back and trying to remedy some of the position cuts we’ve made both at the teacher level, the support level, and the administrative levels,” said Lawson.
The district plans to spend the stimulus equally over the next three years, totaling $14.5 million a year, or 6 to 7 percent of the current total annual budget, or around 17 percent of the county’s annual contribution to the school budget. The most recent relief act has few restrictions compared to the first two relief acts, allowing the school to fund a wide variety of projects.
“There’s a level of need among some of our students that will necessitate significant money to really remedy,” said Lawson. “I know it has all kinds of federal budget implications, but from a strictly local school system perspective, it’s the kind of money that’s needed to have a real impact.”
