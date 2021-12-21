CECIL COUNTY — On Monday, Jan. 3 all 180 Cecil County Public School buses will be outfitted with cameras inside and outside the bus to ensure student safety.
The school system is partnering with company BusPatrol who will provide the cameras. The cameras will catch people who are driving past school buses when they are stopped with flashing lights and extended stop arms.
The technology, installation and maintenance are provided at no cost to the county. The program is entirely funded by violators over five years.
“I am very excited to partner with Cecil County Public Schools and BusPatrol on this initiative. I can’t think of anything more important than the safety of our children,” sheriff Scott Adams said. “This program cannot help but deter the dangerous situation of a vehicle passing a school bus while it is on-boarding or off-boarding children.”
“This initiative with BusPatrol is yet another great opportunity for us to partner with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office,” superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said. “This additional tool will greatly enhance law enforcement’s ability to enforce critical traffic laws that are in place to protect our students.”
Vehicles that illegally pass a stopped school bus will receive a $250 citation in the mail.
“Something’s got to be done,” Dale Brown, manager of Brown Bus Company, said in support of the new cameras. “Do we need a child to be hit by a car before we do something? This is proactive.”
The technology will also include GPS and fleet management technology for school officials to track buses, a silent alarm system and eight 360 degree cameras to monitor activity inside and outside the school bus.
CCPS said that in the event of a behavioral incident, administrators will be able to review footage from the bus cameras. Bus drivers have called for changes with how CCPS handles discipline on buses, arguing that a lack of discipline has created an unsafe working environment.
“If you’re not going to do anything to the kid once you’ve found out he’s done something, there’s no reason to have cameras on the bus,” Brown said.
