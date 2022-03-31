CECIL COUNTY — After almost an entire school year of uninterrupted in-person learning, teachers in Cecil County are concerned about the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on long-term student mental health.
Lori Hrinko, president of the Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association, said many students are struggling with social interactions.
“The kids were at home for two years, some of our littlest ones never interacted {with others},” Hrinko said during a school board meeting in March. “Now we’re asking them to work well with others, share, stand-in line, wait their turn.”
Some students have difficulty adjusting to the different pace of home and school life. At home, students can often get a response to their question right away from a parent or family member, but at school that’s not possible, since teachers like Hrinko are dealing with over 20 students competing for attention.
Her pupils are struggling more with completing independent work, and need more help and guidance from teachers.
“Our kids need help,” Hrinko said. “And we need the resources for it.”
Cecil County Public School has responded to the challenge through a massive expansion of student support centers across all county schools, increasing the number of centers from 11 to 28 in two years. Currently, every school, with the exception of the Cecil County School of Technology, now has a support center.
“That was in response to anticipating the demand for mental health services,” Director of Student and School Safety John Roush said.
Coordinator for Behavior/Mental Health Services Kristen Lehr said the student support centers have three zones: reflection, zen and work. Students who, for example, struggle with anxiety when taking a test may go to the student support center to complete their work. The centers typically include one or two student support technicians.
“It’s a deescalation area, a sensory area, it’s a way to get that student refocused and pointed in the right direction so they can return to class and work on instruction,” Roush said.
The district is also bringing on four additional mental health professionals. Roush said CCPS is working with the additional funding for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, passed in 2021, to secure long term funding for the positions.
Still, Beth Creek, executive director of Youth Empowerment Source, said she’s seen the pandemic have an especially substantial impact on students who are already in difficult situations, such as those whose parents are incarcerated.
“These kids lack motivation to do anything,” Creek said. “Many of them are struggling with anxiety and depression.”
Students are especially struggling with isolation, making it difficult for Youth Empowerment Source to engage students in programs that help them get a GED, Creek said.
Students who are not successful in school developed an internal dialogue where they believed they would do even worse in school during the pandemic, which created more anxiety making it difficult for them to go back to school.
“That anxiety stems from being out of the classroom, being out of the routine of school,” Creek said. “And then the fear of failure, or the fear of the social aspects of school.”
Students with difficult home lives, whose parents struggle financially or have struggles with drug use, show the most difficulties, Creek said. Children in stable middle class homes are oftentimes doing relatively well, according to Creek.
Schools can offer an escape for students who have bad home lives, giving them stability with trained professionals during the day, so they only have to deal with issues at home on the weekends or at night, Creek said.
“For a lot of the kids in our county, school is their place,” Creek said. “They didn’t just lose it for a few weeks, they lost it for a very extended period of time, and now they’re dealing with all of the emotional things that come from that.”
Erica Berge, founder of Community Connecting Us in Perryville, said adults need to take responsibility for how they show kids what behavior is respectable.
“Adults need to take responsibility for how we present to students,” Berge said.
Social media has compounded the problems with how students interact with each other, since young adults see different behaviors modeled on social media, at home, and then in public, Berge said.
Kali Stotler, a Perryville High School sophomore, said online classes were difficult, since it was easy to lose focus.
“I was so excited to come back to school after I got COVID-19,” Stotler said. “I was so happy to see all my friends.”
She said asynchronous courses for students who were quarantined were difficult for her peers since it was harder to get feedback from teachers in a timely manner. Though Stotler contracted COVID-19, she caught it during winter break, so she didn’t have to do asynchronous work during that time.
Some students were relatively unaffected while other children, especially more introverted kids who may hesitate to share their thoughts when in a crowded classroom, saw benefits from virtual learning.
Last March, Rising Sun Elementary School fifth-grade math teacher Allison Pawlowski told the Whig about one of her virtual students who excelled in online learning, despite previously struggling with in-person instruction.
“In all of her subject areas, she seems to thrive on having that virtual capability where she is not in front of her peers,” said Pawlowski. “She’s been participating, opening up her microphone, sharing through her camera when we have morning meetings.”
Perryville High School art teacher Robert Lesher said that losing much of the in-person interactions of their middle school years has a disproportionate impact on his freshman students. Lesher said, based on his 10 years of teaching, that middle school is an especially important time for students, as it’s when students first start hitting puberty and learn to take the first steps toward becoming independent adults.
”They’re all trying to figure out the social circles and the social dynamics that they didn’t figure out in quarantine,” Lesher said.
The social aspect compounds with the other stressors of the pandemic, such as seeing loved ones suffering from COVID-19 or students catching the disease themselves.
Like Creek, Lesher said there is a class divide to COVID-19 impacts, with students from wealthier backgrounds, who were more likely to have parents working from home or stay at home parents, showing less negative behaviors than those from poorer backgrounds, due to their families struggling facing more financial struggles during the pandemic’s economic downturn.
“If I was in their shoes I’d be belligerent too,” Lesher said.
Since many behavior problems start in the child’s home, Hrinko said CCPS could emphasize increasing support for families, such as counseling.
Lesher said the problems in schools are symptoms of larger problems in society, such as an inability to access healthcare, or people being in tough economic situations. Lesher referred to a quote from a colleague at a previous school district, who said it doesn’t matter how good your teaching abilities are if your students don’t know where their next meal is coming from, or if they are dealing with issues at home such as incarcerated parents.
According to Lesher, there needs to be increased investment in resources, such as school psychologists or more teachers to help reduce class sizes so teachers can give students more individual attention.
“We aren’t given the resources necessary to succeed,” Lesher said.
Perryville high school junior Echo Charlton said quarantine did help make some of the issues she faced outside schools easier to handle, but that it made it harder to maintain social relationships with her peers. Charlton, president of the Cecil County Public Library Youth Board, hopes to help organize a mental health summit day at the North East Library to help fellow students.
Now that Charlton is back in school, she said younger students seem to struggle with maturity because they lost two years of development during virtual learning because they hadn’t been in school for two years.
“There’s so much more aggressiveness, even still you can’t walk down the hallway without having someone say a slur,” Charlton said.
Charlton called for increased access to therapy outside of school for students. Charlton felt that in-school therapy is often ineffective, because after talking about traumatic events students have to return to class again, and they don’t have time to reflect on what they spoke about to their therapist before returning to classwork.
“You’re forced to talk about your feelings and then 45 minutes later you’re back in class again,” Charlton said.
The county currently faces a shortage of school psychologists, with 12 out of 15 slots covered. Three of the psychologists employed by CCPS are assigned to only a single school each, but they also have administrative responsibilities. The other nine psychologists are assigned to multiple schools at once.
“We’ve been hiring what we can hire. There’s a greater demand for them but fewer people out there to fill those roles,” Roush said.
Lehr said the school system is also seeking to further their partnerships with mental health providers outside the school system to provide more resources to students. Lehr said the school system can provide information on mental health resources that students can use outside of the school day.
Lehr said many students have experienced complex trauma, which impacts their ability to handle the stressful situations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have students who even during the pandemic had complex drama, in these are students who have been impacted by adverse childhood experiences,” Lehr said. “The students who fit that description are the students who are seeing the most significant behavioral and mental health issues.”
Many of the behavior problems seen in school are caused by students having trouble re-acclimating to the school environment, Roush said.
“For a lot of the kids in our county, school is their safe place,” Creek said. “They didn’t just lose it for a few weeks, they lost it for a very extended period of time, and now they’re dealing with all of the emotional things that come from that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.