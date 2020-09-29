ELKTON — Hertrich of Elkton surprised Chelsea Jones, a teacher at Elkton Middle School, with a brand new car on Monday to celebrate her selection as Cecil County Teacher of the Year and as a finalist for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year award.
“I’m over the moon,” she said. “I am so excited because I feel so legit. What’s a bigger prize than getting a free car? That’s just crazy.”
Jones had no reason to suspect it was anything other than an ordinary Monday.
She was busy making copies for her afternoon lessons when Gina Pucci, an assistant principal, dropped by her classroom to say that they were going for a walk. When they stepped out of Elkton Middle School’s front doors, Jones saw her fellow teachers, school administrators and Hertrich representatives waiting to greet her.
At first, she didn’t notice the polished 2020 Jeep Cherokee parked in the road. When she did stop to take it in, gleaming in the sun with ‘Cecil County Teacher of the Year’ printed across the front and back windows, the shock registered on her face.
“Wait — what?!” she exclaimed.
Looking a little dazed, she stepped toward it and wrapped her arms around the back. “Oh my gosh,” she said again and again. “Oh my gosh. I can’t believe it.”
Jones teaches seventh grade science at Elkton Middle School, where she also founded a cheerleading squad. While she posed for pictures with the car, she did a cheer kick to express her excitement.
“Holy moly,” she said a moment later. “I still haven’t processed yet what is happening.”
In a recent interview with The Whig, Jones said she loves teaching science because she can make it hands-on and engages her students with experiments and projects. She tries to create an upbeat and welcoming atmosphere in class built on close connections with her students.
Jones won Cecil County’s Teacher of the Year award back in June in another surprise announcement. Earlier this month, she found out that she was representing Cecil County as a state finalist.
Courtney Hastings, a marketing communications specialist for Hertrich, explained that the auto dealer has awarded new cars to a number of county teachers of the year in their retail area, including last year’s Cecil County teacher of year Josie Perry. Jones will have use of the car for the duration of the school year.
Honoring teachers has always been close to home for Hertrich — the wife of founder Frederick Hertrich II was an educator.
“We understand the challenges that educators face, especially in this environment,” Hastings said. “It's really important to us to be able honor them, recognize them for a job well done and reward them for everything they do for the students in our community.”
Hastings was glad they were able to keep the plan a surprise almost until Jones had the keys in her hand.
“It was really fun to see her reaction,” she said. “To have that level of an educator and be able to honor them — it was a great experience.”
Jones said she commutes from Harford County into Elkton every day, and is looking forward to taking her time with that drive in the new car. She said she had no idea that she would get a car, and was excited to get behind the wheel.
“I'm really excited to show my family. They are going to be so excited,” Jones said. “It just feels like such a huge deal. Getting a car — that's the big time.”
