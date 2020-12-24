ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) has distributed over 1,000,000 free meals to students since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district began distributing take-home breakfast and lunch kits on March 16, and offered parents two weeks worth of meals per student on Tuesday to get through the holidays.
“It’s incredible,” said CCPS Supervisor of Food & Nutrition Scott Heckert, who said he realized they were approaching the million meals benchmark back in October. “My first thought was just pride — I was just so proud of what we had accomplished.”
The district has been able to give out free meals to any students and parents thanks to an extension of the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program, with support from COVID-19 relief funding. The service has been renewed through at least next June.
In the 2018-2019 school year, which Heckert uses for comparison because the 2019-2020 school year was interrupted by the pandemic, the district went through about 1.2 million lunches in 10 months. Factoring in breakfasts, the meal total for the year was about 2 million.
Reaching a million meals since March is doubly significant for Heckert because students were only in school for about 45 days at reduced capacity, meaning the overwhelming majority of meals were distributed curbside at schools or along bus routes.
The district distributed 58,000 meals on Wednesday, Nov. 18 ahead of the Thanksgiving break. While Heckert said he wouldn’t have exact numbers until the new year, he estimated that Tuesday would be a similar number, putting the total for the year comfortably over a million.
As a full-time student and mother of three who also works in healthcare, Jennifer Storey said the free meals from the school are a weight off her shoulders.
“It makes it a lot easier on me, because I’m not having to buy a million chicken nuggets for him to eat,” she said of her kindergartener Jackson, who sat grinning in the back seat.
Waiting in a line of about ten cars at Gilpin Manor Elementary School, Storey said picking up meals is a good way to check in with the school staff.
“They’re very sweet,” she said. “I see different kids come up, and they know them all by name and say, ‘Hey, how are you, it’s so good to see you.’”
Ashley Witt, also a mother of three, said pizza was by far the most popular item. She thanked Denise Clore, a kitchen assistant, as she grabbed her bags.
Clore said the kitchen staff miss seeing students in schools and really value the chance to see them, even if it’s just through the back window of their parent’s car. She said there was a drop in traffic the week prior, when the prospect of bad weather on Wednesday led the district to move its distribution plan to Tuesday.
Heckert said that the decision to shift to Tuesday wasn’t made until that Sunday — he had just been talking with his wife about whether they should anticipate bad weather when he got a call from one of his distribution managers worrying about the forecast.
With less than two days to go, they decided to shoot for Tuesday instead of Wednesday, putting out the message to managers at each school and sharing it directly to parents through the district’s communication channels.
“The numbers were down a little bit, and we did get some calls to the office, some people calling saying they didn’t get the message,” Heckert said. “So I packed up meals for a couple of families and delivered them to their houses on Thursday morning.”
Clore said that while it did mean a longer day of work Monday, the date change didn’t cause too much trouble.
“We were pretty prepared,” Clore said.
But Katie Yandell, a mother of three, said she missed that week because she didn’t get the message in time. Yandell’s students are not enrolled in CCPS, attending Christ the Teacher Catholic School in Newark. She is glad they’ve had more in-person learning this year.
“I feel like they’re able to stay on track,” Yandell said. “Whereas in public schools, I keep hearing that they’re missing class and that people like their kids are falling behind.”
Lucas and Emily, two of her three kids, sat in the back seat chiming in and showing off their toys. The favorite meal item? Definitely chocolate milk.
“I like the chicken nuggets,” Lucas said. Emily said she prefers the sausage pancakes.
As a photographer whose business dried up during the pandemic, Yandell said she is grateful to CCPS for offering the meals free to any parents who need them.
“It helps us so much,” she said. “It takes so much stress off me and my husband.”
Heckert said he often heard similar things from parents to whom he made direct deliveries, recalling one mother who, in addition to her own kids, was watching two boys who had been staying with their grandmother nearby. She was almost overwhelmed by how much the meals help balance her budget, he said.
“It gave me a really good feeling to know that those kids were being taken care of, and they’re nourished and not missing out,” Heckert said. “When you see a smile on a kid’s face, and they say thank you — that’s what it’s all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.