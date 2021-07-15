CECIL COUNTY — To help students recover from the pandemic, Cecil County Public Schools has massively expanded its summer programming, funded by federal grants.
Daily attendance for the first two weeks of “Camp CCPS” is approximately 1,060 students.
In previous years, at the elementary level summer programming was only available to Title I schools, based on free and reduced meal populations. This year, summer programming is provided to every single school in Cecil County.
Executive Director for Elementary School Education Jennifer Hammer said funding for the expansion of summer programming was provided by the federal ESSER funding.
David Foye, Executive Director for Secondary School Education, said summer school has been unavailable for middle and high school students in recent years. The introduction of the program has enabled students to retake classes and get on track for graduation.
“We’ve done a lot with getting kids credit-wise and support-wise on the path towards graduation,” Foye said. “That’s a credit to the teachers and hardworking students.”
There are eight sites, six elementary, two middle schools, and one high school, serving every school in the county. Cecil County School of Technology has its own summer programing. Each site is staffed with teachers, paraprofessionals, nurses, lead teachers, and administrators.
“Students get a chance to participate in not only academics, but also some enrichment activities and extracurricular activities as well,” Foye said.
School Board President William Malesh complimented the effectiveness of the program, pointing to how students enjoy being back in school and getting the chance to work on hands-on projects.
“I walk in these preschool classrooms and they wouldn’t even look up. They were so busy with the projects they were doing,” Malesh said. “There’s a tremendous number of hands on things and the place was nothing but smiles.”
