ELKTON — Fifty percent of Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) parents 'completely agree’ that their children are safe in schools, while 29 percent ‘somewhat agree,’ according to results from a recent survey presented by administrators at a board meeting Wednesday.
For the time being, CCPS will continue with two days a week of in-person learning, with 4,000 to 5,000 students in schools across the district each day. Despite concerning trends in health data which show rising rates of COVID-19 transmission across the state, administrators projected confidence in safety measures mitigating transmission in school buildings.
CCPS Superintendent Jeff Lawson did, however, acknowledge the looming possibility of once again limiting in-person activity if the spread of the virus becomes a threat to the safety of students and staff.
“I think it's pretty clear that I am an advocate for bringing our students back, but I'm not going to do so knowing that there are significant risks,” he said. “So stay tuned — it's a one day at a time kind of thing.”
Over a third of CCPS students remain fully virtual. Students who opted for some in-person learning were previously brought back in four cohorts, one for each weekday with Wednesday as a flexible all-remote day. This week, however, the district folded the Monday and Tuesday students into one cohort back both days, doing the same with the Thursday and Friday groups.
According to Associate Superintendent Carolyn Teigland, classrooms across the district are now at full capacity while accommodating for six feet of social distancing.
“We don’t believe we’re going to be able to reopen in any broader fashion,” she said. “Unless the guidelines from our health officers change, this is probably the best we’re going to be able to do for some time.”
She said to expect additional surveys as circumstances continue to change.
A survey of middle and high school students found that 43 percent ‘completely agree’ that they feel safe in school and 18 percent ‘somewhat agree,’ while 34 percent are completely virtual.
Meanwhile, with the same question posed to district staff, 24 percent ‘completely agree’ and 42 percent ‘somewhat agree,’ leaving a sizable 31 percent who either somewhat or completely disagree and three percent who have not returned to work in-person.
Sophia Porter, the student representative on the board, said she has observed friends and peers largely respecting safety measures — including wearing masks, maintaining social distance and sanitizing regularly — because they want to continue with face-to-face learning.
She commended teachers for their hard work, noting that the first marking period of the year came to a close earlier this week.
“Teachers have continued to give support and help us reach the highest grades we can in this marking period,” Porter said. “They are really trying their best to understand their students and give them helpful advice for how to maximize the way we use our time at home.”
Board Member Christie Stephens, who represents Rising Sun, reported similar observations from school visits to Perryville Middle School, Rising Sun Elementary School and Rising Sun High School. She said she was pleasantly surprised by the cooperation with safety protocols.
“From students as young as four years old up to our high schoolers — they wore their masks, they did their best, the teachers were providing excellent leadership,” Stephens said. “I'm very pleased with the precautions we have taken as a district, and I'm also pleased with the results.”
CCPS students are among the only students in Maryland with two days a week of in-person classes. The district’s aggressive safety strategies have so far held up. A handful of cases have been reported among students and staff — 23 among in-person students and staff since Oct. 19 — but nothing close to an outbreak has occurred.
The effective reopening strategy has turned heads around the state, Lawson said Wednesday, while board members applauded his leadership and the hard work of school administrators, staff, students and parents.
“Counties around the state say, ‘What’s Dr. Lawson going to do next?’” said Board President William Malesh. “The pandemic has grabbed us big time here, but we have stood tall through it, and we will continue to stand tall, whichever direction this thing goes.”
Diana Hawley, the board vice president representing North East, acknowledged a range of strong feelings from those who hoped for a faster return to normal, as well as those who fear the district is too hasty.
She is encouraged by signs that the district’s careful safety strategies are working to protect in-person students and staff.
“The goal always was to get students in school safely, gradually, while continually looking at metrics,” Hawley said. “It has been phased in deliberately, and it's always been done under the guidance of our local health officer.”
Throughout reports from the board members, each took a moment to thank veterans and their families, acknowledging that they were gathered on Veterans Day.
Lawson said Cecil County observes Veterans Day not with a day off, as is typical for schools and many workplaces, but with a day of education, celebration and giving thanks. He said that the institution of public schools, which many consider a cornerstone of American society, owe a debt to soldiers fighting to protect this nation.
“You hear the term privilege thrown around. I would argue there's an American privilege,” Lawson said. “We are privileged and fortunate to live in this country, and we stand on the shoulder of the veterans who serve.”
