CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Public School students showed a decline in reading and math test scores between 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2021.
Students across grades 2 to 8 had a decline in average reading assessment score by 3.7 points, from a 2019 average score of 198.4 and a 2021 average score of 194.7.
Jennifer Hammer, Executive Director of Elementary School Education, said there is a larger decline in math scores, with students performing five points worse in 2019 than in 2021.
“Frankly I was expecting worse,” CCPS superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said. “I’m relatively pleased, I think we can make this up.”
The NWEA Measures of Academic Progress test was used to evaluate students. The test scores students on a continuum that allows the school system to see student growth over time.
Lawson said the dip in scores hit poor students the worst, with students receiving free and reduced meals having an average decline in reading score by 5.9 points. Lawson emphasized that those children are the ones who will benefit the most from in-person learning.
“We know those are the very kids who stand to gain the most when they are in school with us,” Lawson said.
Lawson and David Foye, Executive Director of Secondary Schools, both pointed to how as student scores improved as they got older and moved up in grade, showing that they still learned. As students moved from third to fifth grade, their scores improved from 162 to 191 from 2019 to 2021. Lawson said that improvement over time, though it is a decline from previous years, is a good sign of student growth.
“We honestly were worried about a ten point difference,” Hammer said. “We were worried about double digits. This speaks to the fact we were able to continue a lot of the learning that happened last year.”
Hammer said the county uses the test scores to identify students performing below grade level and then determine what their areas of needs are. Hammer said adjustments in pacing along with some teacher discretion about the work that occurs in the classroom helps students who are falling behind.
“We really feel like we have a solid foundation to move forward to make up for some of the gaps that we have seen,” Hammer said.
Elementary school students who are below grade level in reading or math, may receive extra instruction in those subjects through a science or social studies lens.
“We’re giving them that extra instructional support to meet those needs,” Hammer said.
