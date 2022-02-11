ELKTON — Cecil County Public School Board sent a message to the Maryland State Board of Education, asking them to lift the current statewide mask mandate and give control over masking back to local boards of education.
“We are now seeing many factors, including declining local COVID-19 cases, that lead us to believe it is time to place this decision back into the hands of the local Board of Education; however, this State regulation prevents us from responding in real-time,” the letter, written by board member Christie Stephens, reads.
The current statewide regulation mandating masks in schools was passed in Sept. The measure has three off-ramps that would allow counties to remove the mandate: 80% of staff and students being fully vaccinated, 80% of the county’s population being fully vaccinated or if a low or moderate COVID-19 transmission rates for 14 consecutive days. The letter sent by the CCPS board calls for the elimination of these off-ramps.
Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson pointed to declining COVID-19 cases since the spike in cases after Christmas break as a sign that the state mask mandate should be lifted. The number of cases per 100,000 people in Cecil County has fallen from 158.67 in early Jan. to 36.7 as of Feb. 6.
“We monitor this data daily,” Lawson said. “And we’re really trying to interpret the state regulations as best we can to make educated decisions.”
Gov. Larry Hogan has urged the state board of education to rescind the school mask mandate, citing improvement in health metrics and the widespread availability of vaccines. The Maryland Republican House Caucus has also called for an end to the statewide mandate.
Masking has been a continuous issue in Cecil County. Some residents view masking as possibly harmful to students’ health and an unnecessary restriction on personal freedom, while others view it as a necessary public health measure to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
A 2020 survey of students in middle and high school showed a slight majority of students, 52.7%, supported wearing masks in schools. Parents across elementary, middle, and high school showed a similar split, with 54.9% supporting masks, and 45.1% being opposed.
Cecil County Health Officer Lauren Levy previously stated to the Whig that a mask mandate is the best way to reduce COVID-19 transmission in schools.
States across the country are beginning to loosen their COVID-19 regulations. In neighboring Delaware, the statewide school mask mandate is set to expire on Mar. 31.
