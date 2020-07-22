Cecil County — The work of administrators and teachers with Cecil County Public Schools to improve the literacy rates for students in the county recently earned the attention of a group of fellow educators throughout the country who wanted to learn the secret of the district’s success.
Prior to the end of the 2019-2020 school year, CCPS was contacted by the group Curriculum Matters, which is a group of educators from around the U.S. that are focused on building a professional learning network around the use of excellent curriculum, according to the group’s website.
CCPS Instructional Coordinator for Elementary Language Arts Dr. Cathy Nacrelli said that she and CCPS Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Lawson were contacted by Curriculum Matters because the group heard of the success the district was having using an open education resource, which is a resource that is freely accessible. Normally schools and districts use one of the larger publisher based resources such as Mcgraw Hill, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and others.
Nacrelli said the program is known as Bookworms K-5 Reading and Writing and can be found on the website openupresources.org.
The Bookworms program was originally authored by Dr. Sharon Walpole of the University of Delaware and the late Dr. Michael C. McKenna of the University of Virginia. According to Nacrelli, the program is based upon solid research fundamentals and consists of very specific routines that teachers and students follow.
According to Nacrelli, the Bookworms curriculum is made up of three different blocks of time that account for 45 minutes each or 135 minutes of instructional time for young students grades K-5. Unlike other programs that focus on having young readers engage with texts that may be below their grade level but equal to their overall literacy level, the Bookworms program challenges students by having them read texts that are at a students grade level, thereby challenging them with texts they might not have read under earlier systems.
“This program was very different from things we have done in the past,” Nacrelli said, noting that when the district originally implemented the program in 2016, there was some risk involved in using a new curriculum based on a different methodology than was previously being used.
“It is a solid routine based upon very good research,” Nacrelli said. “In doing the research they looked at what really works. The idea is to stick to solid, simple routines that are most effective.”
CCPS Associate Superintendent for Education Services Dr. Carolyn Teigland said Nacrelli showed great leadership in implementing the program. Teigland noted that the new program is working for students because they are being challenged by reading more complex texts. She noted most importantly that the proof of the program’s success is in the numbers.
Since 2016, the district has seen an overall improvement in reading proficiency of 11.4 percentage points from where the rate stood in 2016. In fact, from 2016-2017 Cecil County noted the highest improvement in reading proficiency rates for any county in the state. In 2016, students in grades 3-5 were only reading at a 30.8 percent proficiency rate, based upon the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers assessments. By 2018 that rate had increased to 40.7 percent under that year’s PARCC assessment, while the numbers further increased to 42.2 percent in 2019 under the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program.
Nacrelli said the district knew it was on to something when it received the first testing data in the winter of 2016-2017 showing significant improvement in reading proficiency.
Nacrelli said that while proficiency levels in the 42 percent range are not where the district ultimately wants to be, the improvement rates as a result of the Bookworms program as been significant and trending strongly upwards.
In addition, Nacrelli said the numbers have shown an increase in every student subgroup, meaning that the improved results are not the result of simply one group of students showing a marked improvement, but an improvement that is shared by all students across various distinguishing lines.
Test scores for 2020 were not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing significant disruption to the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Nacrelli said the district though was still using the routines established by the program as part of the district’s virtual learning set-up following closures due to the virus. She said that teachers could still work through many of the routines with students in a virtual synchronous environment to continue helping to develop student’s reading proficiencies.
Dr. Jennifer Hammer, who serves as CCPS’ executive director for elementary education said that as an administrator working directly in schools over the last 15 years she had really been able to see an impact as a result of the program. Hammer noted that students were showing a high interest in reading books that were a part of the program. She also noted that the books are challenging for students and consists of books that are very diverse and represent a number of different cultures and perspectives.
Tiegland also mentioned the broader range of books available under the program and noted that the books students read do not consist simply of works of fiction, but also include a broad range of non-fiction topics that appeal to a broader range of students.
