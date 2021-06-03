CECIL COUNTY -- Cecil County Public Schools has opened the application process for their Blended Virtual Learning Program, which will be open to students in grades 3-12 who want to take classes online during the upcoming school year.
Joshua Mangold, the principal of Kenmore Elementary School, will become the principal of the Blended Virtual Program (BVP). In an information session on Wednesday, May 26, Mangold said the program will be based on the innovations that CCPS made to adjust to the COVID 19 pandemic.
“It's been a really challenging year in many ways, but the truth of the matter is that this pandemic has genuinely offered us a once in a lifetime opportunity, at least in education, to really transform our model and better serve our students,” said Mangold.
Parents will need to submit applications to the program before June 27. Acceptance will be based on student attendance and academic performance during the 2020-2021 school year, though new CCPS students can also apply. The school system believes that students from kindergarten to grade 2 are better served in traditional in-person education, so those grades will not be eligible.
The program is considered 'blended' because the majority of instruction will be live and in real time, while the state of Maryland considers a program to be 'online' if only around 20% of instruction is in real time.
The BVP will be free of charge. Students accepted into the program will be provided with a Chromebook and, if necessary, a WiFi hotspot. Students will be eligible to participate in all extracurricular activities at the school that they would otherwise attend. For example, if a BVP student would normally attend Elkton High School, they would be able to participate in the Elkton Theatre program.
“It’s really just a great opportunity,” said Mangold. “Especially for our students who are interested in whether it's drama club or just some of the different extracurriculars, of which there are many at the secondary level there's also some real opportunities at the elementary level.”
Virtual classes will be five days a week, following the same calendar as traditional schools, including any snow days or emergency weather cancelations.
The majority of classes will be taught by a dedicated online teacher.
“It gets us back to a much more normalized process where our kids who are coming into face to face learning have the undivided attention of their teacher who is teaching just the kids who are in front of them,” said Mangold. “And our students who are enrolled in the Blended Virtual Program will have their virtual teachers undivided attention.”
Not all courses, specifically in High School, can be offered virtually, but core classes such as English, Math, Science, and Social Studies, along with some Advanced Placement (AP) classes, will be available. There will be fine arts and PE rotations at the elementary and middle school level, but Early College Academy will not be offered, and Cecil County School of Technology students will be ineligible for the program, though the status of CCST students may be revisited in future years.
Some high school courses, such as AP classes with a low enrollment, may be taught in a fully virtual or a hybrid block by CCPS teachers who do not work solely in the BVP, depending on the enrollment and demand for the course.
“If there's an AP course that we are not able to offer within the blended virtual program, and let's say we have 12-15 students who would like to take that course,” said Mangold. “We would have a CCPS teacher at another location teach a virtual block.”
CCPS Director of Technology Kyle Rickansrud, said low enrollment courses could also be taught through a third party vendor, if no in-house teachers are available.
Class sizes will be similar to in person classes. Mangold said the program anticipates adding a full time counselor, though specific staffing will depend on enrollment.
Rickansrud said special education students will be able to attend the virtual program, based on the decision by the students’ Individualized Educational Plan (IEP) team.
“We're going to purchase additional platforms, resources or tools specifically just for the BVP to increase that engagement to bring out that connected understanding to the different lessons that we teach,” said Rickansrud.
There will be breaks in the schedule for lunch, independent work, additional support throughout the school day, with social and emotional learning being built into the class schedule. Once enrolled, students must maintain good grades and attendance to remain eligible. Mangold said all policies and regulations that govern CCPS are applicable to the BVP.
Students who choose to enroll in the program would have to commit for a semester, made up of two marking periods. Families will learn if they get accepted to the program in mid or late July.
Students interesting in apply for the program can go this link by June 27 https://forms.gle/RGmEkTLaiq4ynkLy6
