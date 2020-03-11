ELKTON — Due to heightened protocols around Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Cecil County Public Schools sent a letter to parents about precautions in the schools.
In a letter from the Office of the Superintendent to CCPS families, Jeff Lawson sent out an information briefs “as we monitor what is a rapidly evolving situation,” the superintendent writes. The letter continues:
“We are in frequent contact on a daily basis (and sometimes multiple times a day) with the Cecil County Health Department and the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services… In addition, members of my staff and I participate in weekly national CDC conference calls followed by briefings of all local partners at the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services so that we can coordinate efforts across the county.”
The district is working to implement an action plan based on guidance from local health officials, in addition to state and national health direction. The proactive measures taken by CCPS to minimize any threat of COVID-19 include reprioritizing cleaning to focus on disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as “doorknobs, desktops, and tabletops, in addition to areas such as restrooms and locker rooms. Cafeteria tabletops, benches, and service lines are sanitized at the end of breakfast and at the end of every lunch shift”; hand soap and hand sanitizer supplies are checked/stocked several times a day; CCPS Transportation Department and bus contractors have been direction to ensure seats and other high-touch surfaces are disinfected.
