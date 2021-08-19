ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools may change their graduation requirements to make it easier for students, especially those in the early college program, to graduate.
The change will allow psychology, a course that is taken as dual enrollment with Cecil College for both high-school and college credit, to count as a social studies course for graduation. The change was requested by high school principals.
“Traditionally those students have difficulty picking up social studies in their senior year,” superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said.
Psychology was previously listed as an elective, although AP psychology counted as a social studies class. Around 175 students participate in the early college program. Those students are on track to graduate with a four-year high school diploma and a two-year associates degree from Cecil College in general studies in four years. The program began in 2018. Though the change in requirements is intended for early college students, it will impact students throughout the district.
Students will also be allowed to take two courses of the same subject during a single year, if the principal and guidance counselor believe it’s necessary for them to graduate. The change will give students an option to make sure they are not held back for missing a single course in their senior year.
“You’ll have a student who by their senior year has started to get their stuff together and they find out they need two english courses,” Lawson said.
The changes will be voted on at the next school board meeting on Sept. 8.
