Cecil County — One of the issues discussed in last week’s Cecil County Public Schools Board of Education meeting was the need to improve student accountability, especially if schools are required to have either all or a portion of the educational delivery be done through virtual means.
During last week’s meeting, CCPS Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Lawson said the grading set up from the spring semester was not strong.
“We have to do a better job with assessments,” he told the board members. “We are very committed to improving in this area.”
During an interview with the Cecil Whig this week Lawson said the district has been working to find an effective method to deal with the issue of student accountability as it pertains to assessing student performance on assessments.
He noted that the district is a little uncomfortable having students assessed at home.
“How do we know what the integrity is of the test if students are taking tests at home?” he said.
He noted that in a way it was a good problem to have during the spring because teachers could simply teach students without always having to worry about assessments.
“Our mindset is that if our teachers teach the way we know they can then we know students will learn,” Lawson said.
Lawson said the district went with a passing or incomplete system during the spring, but the district could not do that for the fall.
“Basically the way it worked is if they participated they passed, if we couldn’t verify they participated it was considered incomplete,” he said. “We can’t continue to do that, we have to be stronger on our assessments.”
Lawson said one area of improvement is that the district has been working closely with providers of the various technologies and applications used for virtual learning and they will be able to have more rigorous online testing capabilities in the fall. He said there will still be some concern that the work done by students reflects that student’s true capabilities, but noted that if the school must resume a virtual online program in the fall with no in-person teaching the district will need to do what it can to try to best assure the work reflects actual student accomplishments.
Overall, Lawson said he does think the district will be stronger if required to resume an all-virtual learning system. He noted that teachers are now even more prepared to deal with the district’s online platforms, and the curriculum will be better organized as teachers an administrators now have more familiarity with the delivery model.
He said there will be a push, if the district does have to go to an all virtual learning framework to get families that used paper packets in the fall connected online through the loaning out of devices and providing online hotspots for those that need them.
“Nothing replaces face to face contact with a teacher, but online is considerably better than a packet,” Lawson said.
He said that while recent surveys show a significant number of students and teachers want to come back to some form of in-person education, there are also significant numbers of students who have concerns about coming back to in-person learning. One of the points the district is really considering in making its plans for the 2021 school year is equity and fairness for all students, teachers and parents. Lawson made a point that the district does want to consider the feelings of those students and parents that may have some apprehension about returning to an all in-person learning environment due to health or safety reasons.
