ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools has launched a “test to stay” program giving students and staff who are exposed to COVID-19 the ability to stay in school.
“We are going to make a move to stop quarantining students altogether who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19,” CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said.
Students who are exposed to COVID-19 in school will be provided with two at home COVID-19 tests. If the test is negative on the first day after awareness of exposure, the student can remain in school. Five days later the student will take another test, if that test is negative they will remain in school.
“We really think this is going to go a long way in reducing student absences,” Lawson said.
If the student is fully vaccinated or has had COVID within the last 90 days they may remain in school without testing as long as they wear their mask properly and are asymptomatic.
Students can only be tested if there is parental consent.
If the exposure occurred outside of school, the student or staff member will be responsible for their first negative test before returning to school. CCPS will provide the test on day five.
Associate superintendent Joe Buckley said that the rate of COVID-19 transmission within the school system has been low, due to mitigation efforts such as masking, vaccination and social distancing.
The state of Delaware has a similar test to stay program. Though school systems such as the Christina School District require daily testing during the regular quarantine period from a close contact situation.
School absences from COVID-19 have dropped since the spike in cases after the winter holiday season, dropping from a high in student quarantines of 749 on Jan. 10 to 208 on Jan. 31.
