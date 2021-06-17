FAIR HILL — After a challenging year, Cecil County Public Schools honored their entire staff with a picnic at Fair Hill on Tuesday.
“For us it’s an opportunity to say thank you to our 2,000 employees. We had at least 1,500 here,” Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said. “When you think of trying something like this you don’t know how it’s going to turn out. To see this large of a turnout and this much enthusiasm really speaks to our community.”
District spokeswoman Kelly Keeton said the Employee Appreciation Picnic was CCPS’s first time having an event, one that incorporated the entire school system, for everyone from teachers to maintenance.
“I’ve been here 38 years and this is one of the best days we’ve had,” maintenance employee Neal Thompson said. “I can’t believe that we all got together.”
Ashley Samson, a speech therapist at Leeds Elementary school, began her tenure in Cecil County this year, and said other staff members supported her throughout virtual learning.
Sarah Burr, a CCPS teacher for 12 years, said teachers and staff all rose to the challenge of adjusting to all the changes and uncertainty of this year.
“I’m just thankful that we’re able to gather together as a staff and celebrate all the challenges we’ve overcome this year with the help of the community and students,” Burr, a teacher at Cecilton Elementary said.
Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association President Lori Hrinko said that after a hard year it was a good way for staff to see each other when they haven’t had their usual meetings and events throughout the year.
“We’re all educators and we’re all part of the same family,” Hrinko said.
