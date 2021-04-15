ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools announced the graduation and drop out rates for the 2019-2020 school year on Tuesday, reporting a minor decrease in the graduation rate and minor improvement in the drop out rate from the previous school year.
Graduation rates fell from 93.3 percent in the 2018-2019 school year to 92.51 the following year, while the drop out rate went from 4.71 percent to 4.19 percent.
The rates capture some of the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic, as in-person learning shut down through the final months of the school year.
Lawson said that increased difficulty contacting at-risk students likely contributed to the decrease in the graduation rate.
“The push is happening with your counselors and your assistant principals going door to door, chasing these kids down, making sure their work is in on time, making sure they’re passing their classes,” Lawson said. “That does account for some of the small dips we saw.”
The dropout rate and graduation rate measure different things. The graduation rate is based on the number of students who enter ninth grade and then graduate within four years at CCPS. Some graduating students, such as those with special needs who remain in high school for more than four years, do not count toward the graduation rate.
The drop out rate reflects students who stop attending school or leave without telling the district where they transfer.
Over the past 10 years, CCPS has improved its graduation rate by 10 percent.
Anne Gellrich, Executive Director for Secondary School Education, pointed to specialized programs like the freshman academy and trade education, along with individual help for struggling students, as factors in the long-term improvement of the graduation rate.
Lawson expressed pride in the graduation rate for students who qualify for free and reduced meals. He pointed to how the graduation rates for students who qualify for free and reduced meals and those who do not are nearly identical at some schools, like Elkton High School, where both have a graduation rate of around 90.2 percent. Students in families families at or below 180 percent of the federal poverty line are eligible for free and reduced meals, and in Cecil County these students have a graduation rate 10 percent higher than the statewide average.
North East High School had the lowest graduation rate, with 87.7 percent of students graduating in 2020.
“We’ve done so much work over the past decade, trying to reduce the number of students who drop out of high school,” said Lawson. “In terms of substance abuse, social dependency, family status, income earned, there’s this seriously malignant effect to the community when a child drops out of school.”
