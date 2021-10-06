CECIL COUNTY — For Cory Hall, owner of the Port Deposit based Hall Bus Company, school buses run in the family. His grandfather started a bus driving business around 50 years ago and still drives a bus every day.
“It creates an opportunity for a mother or a father to be part of their kid’s everyday life,” Hall, whose mother also worked as a bus driver, said.
Cecil County Public Schools, like school systems across the state, is facing a shortage of drivers like Hall and his family, leading to Gov. Larry Hogan to take action to attempt to recruit more drivers.
“A lot of drivers went onto unemployment during COVID because we weren’t out on the road transporting students,” Perry Willis, CCPS executive director of support services, said.
Willis estimated that the system is short around eight or nine drivers and has very few substitutes. He said the 13 contractors that provide CCPS with the majority of their buses have difficultly in hiring staffers. The school system currently directly employs eight bus drivers and eight bus driver assistants.
“It’s been difficult to get folks to go through what you have to go through to get trained as a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) driver,” Willis said.
Willis said Cecil County also has to compete with school districts in Delaware and Pennsylvania.
Hall, whose parents run the Marshall Bus Company, said the pandemic further disrupted the workforce, as many of their drivers are parents with children in school or retirees, with the latter group facing an especially large risk from COVID-19.
“The risk of COVID could steer people away from it,” Hall said.
Hall said the shortage – when absences are taken into account – on any given day, could be around double of Willis’s baseline number of eight or nine drivers.
Both Hall and Willis said some hiring difficulties stem from how the schedule of a driver, with a shift in the morning and a shift in the afternoon, doesn’t fit with many people’s lives. Willis said the flexibility, with time in the mid-day to get errands done, can be good for some people.
“I would say it’s a flexible working situation,” Willis said. “I have friends who are bus drivers and that’s what they did after they retired from General Motors or Chrysler. It gives them some income and it gives them the middle of the day to do the things they want to do.”
Hall said the training and testing necessary to become a bus driver have also become more stringent in recent years. Hall said the stricter enforcement of traffic laws such as DUI’s disqualify many people from becoming drivers.
“The arm of the law is getting bigger and stronger,” Hall said.
Hall said new technology, such as the “Where’s the Bus” app, have created stricter parent standards on what time drivers arrive to bus stops. Hall said there used to be an expectation that students would arrive ten minutes before the bus arrives and to wait ten minutes after the expected arrival time – if there were delays. Now, that has tightened to a two minute window.
“There needs to be an understanding that we are down drivers,” Hall said.
Hall said the training process, if someone is especially motivated, can last a month.
“It could be a great job for many people,” Hall said. “But for many reasons, it’s a bit more difficult than ‘I want to drive, put me on a bus.’”
Hogan directed the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration to take steps to make sure drivers can attain credentials as quickly as possible. On Sept. 25, the state hosted Bus Drivers day at MVA offices across the state. The MVA also enabled a new feature allowing same-day appointments for CDL’s along with a new appointment category for CDL retakes.
“We are grateful to all of the CDL drivers who are willing to step up and serve as school bus drivers,” Hogan said. “I have directed MVA to take additional steps to address a critical need in the industry, and at the same time assist schools, parents, and students across the state.”
Willis said the school system tries to guarantee five and a half hours of work a day for each driver. The CCPS website says bus drivers have an average starting salary of over $14 an hour, though Willis said salary varies depending on the contractor.
“The people that drive on a regular basis and come back year after year tend to be people who grow fond of their route and their kids. They find a sense of community in it,” Hall said.
Readers interested in going in becoming a bus driver can go to this link, https://www.ccps.org/cms/lib/MD01906418/Centricity/Domain/86/CONT%20LIST%20PUBLIC%20FY17.pdf, or contact the CCPS driver trainers, at 410-287-4656.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.