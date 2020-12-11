ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) announced Wednesday that it would extend virtual learning for all students through at least January 8, squashing any hope that some might return to finish out the semester under a hybrid model of in-person and remote classes.
In an email sent out to the school community, CCPS Superintendent Jeff Lawson said that the decision was made in conference with Lauren Levy, the Cecil County Health Officer.
“With Cecil County’s numbers continuing to rise, we agreed that fully virtual learning would continue for all students,” Lawson wrote. “Thank you for your continued patience and support as we all work through these uncertain times together.”
Five and 15 — a COVID-19 positivity rate of five percent, and a confirmed case rate of 15 per 100,000 people. These were the benchmarks that CCPS set long ago with input from Levy and other experts.
When the county’s numbers held below these levels, the schools embraced a hybrid reopening strategy, bringing back cohorts of students in waves for first one and then two days a week of in-person instruction. Schools enforced safety strategies like mask wearing, social distancing and careful sanitizing, enabling schools to have 4,000 to 5,000 students back on any given day.
At a board meeting Wednesday evening, Lawson explained that the nuance of conversation is flattened by the sheer surge of numbers well above those benchmarks set earlier this year.
“We are more than double the five and more than triple the 15,” he said. “Where we are right now, our numbers have so far exceeded the five and 15 that it really has given us no choice.”
Responding to a parent who wrote into public comment calling those numbers arbitrary, Board President William Malesh reminded attendees that the metrics were set by health professionals. To frustrated parents, he urged patience.
“It’s a tough situation for all of us,” he said. “Understand that we are on your side, and we’re doing our best to figure this out.”
Despite evidence suggesting that schools can effectively implement strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the surge in community spread began to disrupt school administration as the semester wore on.
During the months of October and November, CCPS quarantined nearly 500 employees — a quarter of the CCPS workforce — after potential exposure, meaning those individuals could not report to work in-person for 14 days. The district was preparing to close two schools due to limited staff, Lawson said, before deciding to return to full virtual learning in mid-November.
Other board members thanked parents for continuing to support their students amid a challenging semester.
Sophia Porter, the student representative on the board, said her friends and peers are all grateful for the work of teachers.
“They adapted so well to virtual learning,” she said. “No matter how upsetting it is, they continue to motivate us and support us and care for us.”
On a more positive note, she added — just seven more days until winter beak.
“But who’s counting?” Lawson joked.
“It is very disappointing to go back, to have to take a few steps backwards — I think it was even harder than the initial shutdown,” said Christie Stephens, a board member representing Rising Sun. “We are working diligently to ensure that, from our youngest to oldest learners, every single need is met.”
Stephens said she feels as though we’re still right in the middle of things, a sentiment echoed by her colleagues. Malesh said that the day will come when students and parents look back on the disrupted school year as a blip on an otherwise smooth course of growth.
“We’re all in this together — this is literally a national crisis,” he said. “We can work it out. There’s a bright, bright sun coming. It may not be until June, but it’s going to be here. So hang in there.”
