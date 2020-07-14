CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County Public Schools Board of Education received an update last Wednesday regarding the district’s reentry plan from Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Lawson and CCPS staff that including a broad range of possible scenarios for school reopening in the fall.
The presentation was given by Anne Gellrich, who severs as the district’s executive director of secondary school education. Also presenting were Dr. Jennifer Hammer, who serves as the district’s executive director of elementary school education and Dr. Robert “Joe” Buckley, who serves as the district’s associate superintendent for administration.
Gellrich explained that while the district has been discussing a number of possible options with respect to reopening the schools in the fall. During her presentation she noted that the district has a reentry steering committee that is chaired by Dr. Carolyn Tiegland as well as six sub-committees that are under the steering the committee.
According to Lawson, there are over 100 people involved in the committees including not only school officials but teachers, parents and students.
In preparing for what the fall may look like for Cecil County public school students, Lawson said the district has prepared itself for all potential eventualities including all in-person learning, all virtual-learning and everything in between.
In order to help the district determine what parents teachers and students would like to see in the fall the district offered a survey asking a variety of different questions that could be answered by parents, teachers and students. During the meeting last Wednesday it was reported that over 7,200 responses had been received for the survey. By Tuesday that number had increased to over 8,000 total responses.
Of the 4,378 parents who responded to the survey, 43.7 percent supported schools coming back in an all in-person learning environment; 33.7 percent said they would like to see a mix of in-person and remote learning; and 22.6 percent said they wanted to see only all-remote learning.
Of the parents surveyed 29.2 percent said they would be extremely comfortable if in-person learning resumes, while 44.0 percent said they would be extremely comfortable and 26.8 percent said they would not be comfortable at all.
Parents also appeared to slightly support the wearing of masks with 54.9 percent saying they supported wearing masks during school while 45.1 percent said no.
Of the 2,170 students surveyed, 53.4 percent said they favored all in-person learning, while 30.6 percent favored a mix and 16.1 favored an all virtual/remote learning experience. Students seemed to be comfortable with the idea of in-person learning with 45 percent being extremely comfortable while 38 percent listed themselves as somewhat comfortable. Of student respondents, 17 percent were not comfortable at all.
On masks, students, like their parents were slightly in favor of the measure with 52.7 percent in favor and 47.3 percent opposed.
In discussing the reentry plans, Gellrich focused on the concept of equity and noted that equity was an important consideration for students across all levels. With respect to online learning that equity would include ensuring that all students have appropriate devices. During the spring the district used paper packets for some students, but Lawson noted that they were looking to go away from that during the fall semester if the district is required to go to an all virtual or partially virtual format.
The district is still waiting for input from the Maryland State Department of Education before it releases a definitive plan for the fall semester. Lawson told the board that the district could fairly quickly implement a plan once given direction by the state. Lawson said this is due to the fact the district has discussed in detail every possible scenario relating to reentry in the fall and continues to have discussions with stakeholders regarding the issue.
See Friday’s Whig for more information on the CCPS reentry plan.
