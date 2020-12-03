ELKTON — “Anybody who knows me at all knows how badly I want kids in school,” said Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Jeff Lawson. “We put in hundreds, if not thousands of hours of planning.”
Despite those hours of planning, CCPS emailed students and families on Nov. 15 announcing a return to virtual learning through at least Dec. 7. In an update Wednesday, the district pushed back the target return date to Dec. 14.
Lawson has consistently commended the hard work of district staff, from senior administrators to teachers to maintenance staff to dining workers, throughout the slow struggle toward getting students back into classrooms safely.
CCPS brought five percent of students back early in September and then eased into a broader reopening, bringing students back one day a week in October. For a while, Lawson was feeling blessed — the county’s rate of COVID-19 transmission stayed low, students were excited to be back, and the virus was not raging rampant through school buildings as many feared.
But as the district moved into a new phase of reopening, bringing students back two days a week starting Nov. 9, Cecil County’s case count and positivity rate kept climbing. With dozens of staff quarantining after potential exposure, CCPS just couldn’t keep it up.
“Is it frustrating?” Lawson said in an interview with The Whig on Thursday. “It’s very frustrating.”
Lawson coordinated closely with the Cecil County Health Department to monitor local COVID metrics, waiting until the positivity rate hit five percent and the number of cases per 100,000 hit 15 before deciding to return to virtual learning.
A reopening, he added, is unlikely until the metrics improve considerably.
“I just got a text from Lauren Levy, the [Cecil County] Health Officer — as of today, we are at 10.5 percent positivity and 35.4 cases per hundred thousand,” Lawson said. “This is not a close call right now. We’re not even in the ballpark.”
Schools are poised to reopen quickly when Cecil County’s numbers drop, which will require strict and widespread enforcement of face masks and social distancing.
The district will follow a similar reopening strategy to the fall, starting with an initial five percent of students most in need of in-person instruction — those with special needs, challenges accessing remote learning, English learners and others. The district will then scale up to bring back students who want to return for one and then two days per week.
About a third of students have opted to remain fully remote for the time being, and Lawson said that schools will not be able to bring those students back until the Center for Disease Control eases national social distancing guidelines. During the two days per week reopening, schools had about 5,000 to 6,000 students per day — and that was maximum capacity.
While the phases of reopening could come more quickly than the fall, the district will not return to one day per week of in-person instruction until the new year.
“In light of the winter break beginning on December 23, we do not anticipate being able to bring back students beyond the initial five percent prior to January 4, 2021,” the announcement from the district reads. “We know that this is frustrating for everyone, and we are looking forward to bringing students back as soon as we are safely able.”
The district was also preparing for an abbreviated winter sports season with basketball and wrestling, but will put plans for athletics on hold until further notice.
Students teamed up to play friendly competitions during the fall season, working in collaboration with the Cecil County Parks and Recreation to play football, field hockey, soccer and other outdoor sports. Masks were required at all times, the athletes used hand sanitizer at every turn, and for a while, it seemed to work — students were having fun and staying safe.
But with COVID metrics creeping up and the temperature sinking down, Lawson is not optimistic about the prospect of a winter sports season.
“I don’t see it happening right now,” Lawson said. “We have a plan in place. We have the people interested in doing it. We’re just waiting for the conditions to allow it.”
Lawson is ready to move fast to bring students back. Until that moment comes, though, all he can do is sit and wait.
“We are ready to go on just a moment’s notice,” he said. “I’ve been doing this 37 years, and this is really frustrating for me. I’m not very good at sitting and waiting.”
