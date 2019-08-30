ELKTON — Starting this school year, Cecil County Public Schools students will be allowed to miss no more than 17 days of school per year until they will be considered “chronically absent” and may be prevented from passing their classes.
The school system announced the policy change as a way of aligning with state standards in accordance with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Under that law, chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% or more days of school — or 18 or more days out of the 180-day school year.
Previously, CCPS allowed students up to five unexcused absences per marking period, or 20 in total. Principals also had the discretion to excuse up to five additional absences per year for the purpose of family trips, college visits or other circumstances they deemed excusable. Absences related to illness or other extenuating circumstances could also be excused with a note from a parent or doctor, thus allowing as many as 25 absences or more per year, according to Carolyn Teigland, associate superintendent for education services.
With CCPS’s revision to its student attendance regulation, Teigland said the school system is aiming to keep students in school as much as possible and is hoping to further increase graduation rates, which reached 91.25% in 2018.
“I think that part of what we’re trying to do is really tell the public how important school attendance is … Half the issue with graduating and passing is ‘Are you in school? Are you in your seat? Are you learning the material that you need to learn in order to be ready to exit from 12th grade?’” she said. “So we’re really hoping this push on attendance and this real fine-tuned look at making certain kids are showing up to school every day, putting more pressure on families that their kids need to be in school, is going to help students overall.”
The new attendance policy also ceases to distinguish between excused and unexcused absences, but Teigland said principals will still be able to waive absences under circumstances they deem appropriate.
After exceeding the 17-day limit, high school students will receive no credit for courses taken during that year and middle school students will not be promoted to the next grade. However, those students can have their credits reinstated or earn their promotion, respectively, by attending Twilight School or other programs.
Anne Gellrich, executive director of secondary school education, explained that Twilight School will be an after-school program where students can recoup attendance by attending a two-hour Twilight School session for every regular school day they missed.
In a December 2018 interview following a statewide rollout of the new Maryland Report Card, Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said that CCPS’s attendance policy erred on the side of leniency to actually encourage students to stay in school. At the time, he explained that if students exceeded the number of allowed absences, they might feel discouraged from coming to class altogether.
But with the new attendance policy, Gellrich said Twilight School will give students hope for earning back days they have missed.
“Any student who is absent or is in Twilight School, teachers send work to Twilight School for them to do, and a lot of times teachers can go to Twilight School to help the student,” she said. “So it’s really a chance to make up the work they missed, retake a test, get some additional help if they need it.”
CCPS is also looking to create a similar, summer-based program for students who are not able to attend Twilight School during the school year, but that idea is budget-dependent and still being formulated, according to Gellrich.
Elementary school students who exceed the 17-day limit will not be promoted, but they may be placed in the next grade.
“Being placed in the next grade basically means that those teachers are alerted to the fact that this child has missed a substantial amount of instructional time and may need some additional supports,” said Georgia Clark, executive director of elementary school education.
Teigland said principals may decide to place an elementary school student in the next grade depending on whether a student’s absences are indicative of a recurring problem or an isolated issue during that year.
“I would say it has a lot to do with the circumstances around the absences and whether they think that’s going to be a continued pattern or if it was something exceptional happening with that family that year that would probably not repeat itself,” she said.
Elementary school students who exceed the limit and who are not promoted to the next grade can appeal that decision to the school system.
Clark said that absences can have an especially negative impact on education for elementary school students as they are at the early stages of their academic careers.
“If you miss 17 days as a third grader, you’re going to miss about 38 hours of reading instruction and about 25 hours of math instruction. That’s a lot of hours of instruction as a child, particularly in math,” she said.
But Clark said that CCPS will not wait until a student reaches the 17-day limit before teachers and principals intervene.
“It’s going to be on their radar throughout the year, even though it is not by marking period to assess absences,” she said.
Part of that equation includes school administrators checking in with students who have demonstrated a trend of absences or other issues, according to Teigland.
“Whether it’s this kind of issue, or it’s students who are falling behind academically, or students that are having disciplinary concerns, principals and assistant principals have these kids on their radar screen,” she said. “They’re meeting with them. They’re giving them opportunities to do better in school.”
The school system will also be launching a campaign to educate families about the importance of school attendance, according to Kelly Keeton, CCPS public information officer.
Teigland said the campaign comes as a result of the school system recognizing a gap in how school leaders talk to community members about school attendance.
“When we started to review this policy and had discussions about how to align our policy with what we knew we needed to respond to, one of the things we said was ‘We don’t do a good enough job of educating the public about how important school attendance is,’” she said. “We do a great job of talking about a lot of different things around academic issues and social issues and all those kinds of things. But we don’t really have a campaign that encourages kids to come to school and talks to the public about why school attendance is so important.”
Ultimately, Clark said CCPS wants to encourage students to come to school every day, ready to learn, grow and contribute to their peers.
“If you’re not in school, we need you here,” she said. “You’re part of this family in this classroom, and without you things don’t go as well.”
