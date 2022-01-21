CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Public Schools continues to grapple with the on-going spike with COVID-19 cases, as 749 students and 127 staff quarantined from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14.
The numbers mark a slight increase in student quarantines and a decrease in staff quarantines from the previous week. Cecil County currently phases a high level of COVID-19 community transmission, with a 7-day case rate of 133.8 per 100 thousand people as of Wednesday morning.
CCPS expected to have a larger amount of quarantines compared to the first week of Jan., because the first week was a short week with two days off.
Attendance numbers have risen from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, going from 80% to 86% among students and 86% to 88% among staff. Typically, school attendance is in the low 90s.
“We’re in the mid to upper 80s now, so fingers crossed that’s a good sign and hopefully the worst of this is behind us,” Lawson said.
Lawson believed 14 of the 732 student cases from Jan. 3-7 were positive, but that it’s difficult to get accurate numbers without infringing on the privacy rights of families.
“So much of this COVID-19 reporting from the start has been the honor system,” Lawson said. “If a family calls and says ‘my child is positive,’ we’re basically taking that family’s word and saying yes that child is positive.”
To compensate for the staff quarantines, administrators and instructional coaches have been covering classes. Lawson himself has even stepped in to cover elementary school gym classes. CCPS acquired additional Chromebook in case virtual learning is necessary, but Lawson said the system will only go to virtual learning if they are forced to.
“We want our kids in school, but if there’s a high absentee rate we can still open schools,” Lawson said. “If we have a high absentee rate of staff, that’s what’s been shutting schools down.”
During the week of Jan. 10, 6,273 public schools across the country moved to remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Burbio school-opening tracker.
Athletic programs will be canceled based on what school officials at each individual school see. Bohemia Manor High School canceled sports on the weekend of Jan. 7, but other schools continued with their usual sporting events.
“Based on what Bohemia Manor is seeing, we’re not going to cancel all sports for Cecil County,” Lawson said.
Individuals who want or are interested in receiving a COVID-19 test of vaccine can go to the Cecil County Health Department website at https://cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/testing/.
