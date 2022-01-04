CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Public Schools is now implementing new quarantine guidelines for students in response to changes from the CDC.
Students can now return to school 5 days after receiving a positive test if they have been fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication and their symptoms have improved. CCPS’ rules mirror new guidelines from the CDC, released on Dec. 27, that reduce quarantine time for infected individuals from 10 days to five days. In a statement the CDC said that new information about when COVID-19 is most likely to spread motivated the change.
“The majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” the CDC said. “Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”
CCPS said people exposed to a positive individual should quarantine if they are unvaccinated or 6-months removed from their second COVID-19 dose. Those who have received the COVID-19 booster shot do not need to quarantine but should remain masked for five days.
Chief Medical Advisor to the president Anthony Fauci said in an interview with CNN that the shorter quarantine time is also important to get people, especially essential workers, back into the workforce quicker. On Dec. 23, in response to staff shortages at hospitals, the CDC loosened quarantine rules for hospital workers.
Some public health officials, such as Dr. Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General under president Donald Trump, disagreed with the CDC’s decision, arguing that people should also have a negative antigen test before ending quarantine.
There are currently shortages of COVID-19 tests across the United States, with the Cecil County Health Department suffering from a temporary shortage of at-home PCR tests and CCPS also running out of COVID-19 tests.
In response to the spike, Gov. Larry Hogan issued a state of emergency on Jan. 4 and two executive orders, giving the state health officer the ability to regulate hospital personnel, bed space, and supplies, and another augmenting the EMS workforce by mobilizing 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to assist local health officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.