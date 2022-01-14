CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Public Schools introduced the new calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, including five new early dismissal days for students, to give teachers more time for planning and grading.
The early dismissal days will be on Nov. 11, Jan 26 and 27, Mar. 6, and Apr. 5.
The first day of school remains unchanged, on Sept. 1 2022. The anticipated last day of school in 2023 will be on Jun. 13, unlike the 2022 calendar, which had the last day of school on Jun. 9.
There are also seven inclement weather make-up days in the calendar, days that are off for students and staff, but can be used to make up for lost instruction if school is canceled due to bad weather. Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said remote learning technology might be used in the future so instruction can continue during snow days.
“I think it’s a strong calendar,” Lawson said. “I would anticipate potential legislation for an articulation of using virtual instruction during snow days.”
The committee that created the calendar included three students, two parents, two teachers, along with other staff members. Associate superintendents, Joe Buckley, and Carolyn Teigland chaired the committee.
“This is an instructional calendar, the decisions that are made, are made are based on what’s best for student learning,” Teigland said.
CCPS added five early dismissal days to this year’s spring calendar, in response to increased demands on teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really trying to create more opportunity for our staff and teachers to have more time to plan and prep,” Lawson said in December.
