CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) Board of Education approved a purchase of up to 5,000 clear plastic desktop sneeze guards for $187,200 in an emergency meeting on Friday.
Earlier this summer, the district purchased about 3,000 sneeze guards from the same company, Bench Depot. CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said they have heard positive feedback from teachers and school administrators about their versatility as a safety measure in the classroom.
He explained that the district ordered a small number early on to see whether they would be an effective and practical step to reduce COVID-19 transmission between students.
“When we made the original purchase in late July or early August, the last thing we wanted was to have 10 or 15,000 shields that, once we got them, we didn’t think were practical,” he said. “They’re being very well-received, and so we’re looking to augment that.”
With the additional order, the district will have almost 8,000 sneeze guards, which will be used at the discretion of administrators in classrooms, music rooms, art rooms, media centers and cafeterias. In larger classrooms, this would give students the option to go without masks at times with lower risk of infection from classmates and teachers.
“We do have some students who have developmental challenges, and keeping masks on will be a heavy lift,” Lawson said. “Having this kind of option might help in those instances.”
James Fazzino, a board member representing Elkton, questioned what the cleaning protocol would be to ensure that the sneeze guards stayed sanitary in large communal spaces with lots of students, such as the cafeteria.
“We’re looking at more surface spaces to clean in between student use,” he said. “I just want to think through what that looks like.”
Associate Superintendent of Administrative Services Robert Buckley assured board members that school maintenance staff are equipped to clean the additional surfaces. They currently patrol schools with five gallon buckets filled with a water and disinfectant mixture that they use to sterilize surfaces like door handles and desktops.
The sneeze guards are being purchased at a similar price point to those that the district bought this summer, and according to Lawson are made from a slightly thicker, more robust plastic.
“That’s excellent. That speaks to due diligence. I want to thank everybody that worked to ensure that price point was in alignment with what we previously purchased,” Fazzino said. “I appreciate that and I’m fully in support.”
On the question of what to do with them when the pandemic ultimately subsides, administrators were less certain. They anticipate the sneeze guards being in use for the foreseeable future.
“Can we build a school out of them?” Board President William Malesh joked.
In a roll call vote, the board voted unanimously to approve the purchase, required for any district contracts of more than $50,000. Administrators planned to place an order right away, and the sneeze guards should be delivered by this upcoming Friday.
