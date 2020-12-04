ELKTON — The Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) Board of Education welcomed newly-elected members Dianne Heath and Tierney Davis at a socially-distanced swearing-in ceremony at the George Washington Carver Leadership Center on Wednesday.
Dianne Heath is an Elkton High School graduate and mother of four with a background in business representing District 1, where her children graduated from or currently attend Bohemia Manor High School.
Tierney Davis is a United States Air Force veteran and government analyst whose son attends Elkton High School. He represents District 2, a seat held by outgoing member and Baltimore County Public Schools administrator James Fazzino since 2016.
Both candidates won campaigns which culminated on Election Day with decisive victories for both — Davis ran unopposed, and Heath bested her opponent Sam Davis by a margin of over 5,000 votes.
Both candidates wore masks throughout the ceremony, which other board members joined virtually. First Heath and then Davis stepped up, raised their right hands and repeated a pledge of service dictated by Cecil County Circuit Court Clerk Charlene Notarcola. They each then signed documents officially recognizing them as new board members.
CCPS Superintendent Jeff Lawson congratulated Heath and Davis, thanking them both for stepping up to take on the role of representing students, parents and community members and holding the district accountable.
“We have 23 other superintendents around the state of Maryland who are envious of the situation I’m in,” said CCPS Superintendent Jeff Lawson. “I find myself with five caring, intelligent, committed, service-oriented board members. That’s really all you can ask for.”
In an interview with The Whig after the election, Davis said taking a seat on the school board would be among the proudest moments of his life.
“I want to respectfully thank the citizens of Cecil County for their votes,” Davis said. “I promise to always make decisions that I believe are thoughtful, and in the best interest of our students, faculty and stakeholders.”
For Heath, who was hesitant to declare victory too soon, the most important thing now is getting right to work.
“I just wanted to let everyone know how lucky I feel to serve on the school board of the school system I graduated from 30 years ago,” Heath said. “I’m looking forward to working with Dr. Lawson, the leadership team and the rest of the board members to serve our community and our children to the best of our ability.”
And get right to work indeed they did — the meeting adjourned minutes after the swearing-in, and Davis and Heath joined Lawson for a planning session behind closed doors.
