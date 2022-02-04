CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Public Schools have begun the process of creating the FY 23 budget, presenting the school board with the budget requests for next year.
The requested budget features a large increase in restricted funding, caused from federal money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). Restricted funding requests – money that is earmarked for specific uses – more than doubled from 2022 to 2023, from around $11 million to around $28 million.
ESSER funding was a series of three bills passed by the United States Congress from 2020 to 2021, that provided $190.5 billion to local school districts to address COVID-19 issues.
“The elementary and secondary schools emergency relief (ESSER) allows us to recoup positions previously lost, provide opportunities for students to recover potential learning loss and ensure that our school buildings are safe for operation,” superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said.
Lawson said CCPS is back to 2020 staffing levels, after losing around 42 positions from 2020 to 2021.
In the 2022 budget, 242 positions were funded by restricted revenue.
Lawson said the budget must be structured to ensure there is not a massive drop in funding after ESSER funding ends. Lawson said CCPS will likely adapt through using fund balance, increased school funding from the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act,” a law calling for widespread changes in Maryland schools, and possible staffing reductions.
“We need to make some tough decisions as to what ESSER money is going to look like beyond FY 23, into 24,” Lawson said. “I don’t want to put us in a situation where we’re having to reduce 150 positions next year.”
Lawson emphasized the need for salaries to remain competitive with school districts in neighboring states.
“Any employee in Cecil County can drive four miles to the east and be in the Christina school district or the Appoquinimink school district,” Lawson said. “And so we have to make sure that we stay competitive.”
CCPS is currently ranked 16th in wealth amongst Maryland counties, and 19th in local school funding.
“I would like to see us receive more money at the local level,” Lawson said.
On Feb. 9 the budget will be discussed at the regular school board meeting. On Feb. 23 the school system will present a final budget for the school board’s approval before sending it to the Cecil County Gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.