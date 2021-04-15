NORTH EAST — The Cecil County Public Schools Board of Education approved a resolution to award a $2.2 million contract to Grimm & Parker Architects of Beltsville, Md., to design the new North East Middle School.
The new school will be built adjacent to the current North East high school building on Irishtown Road. If the county and state agree to fund the project this fall, construction will begin as early as July 2022, with students using the building as early as the 2024-25 school year.
The current middle school was first built in 1932 as a high school, before becoming a middle school in 1972.
“We're really happy for the North East community,” said Perry Willis, executive director for support services for CCPS. “It’s been a long time coming.”
A seven-member committee reviewed 25 submissions from firms interested in the project, choosing six to interview at the Cecil County School of Technology. The top four firms submitted priced proposals.
The committee was made up of a variety of positions, including Jessica Owens, a teacher at North East whose children attend the school; Board Vice President Diana Hawley and Willis.
Willis said applicants needed to show experience with building schools and with the process of submitting designs for state approval.
“The state has skin in the game,” Willis said, noting that the state would fund about two thirds of production costs. “They want to know what we're doing. If you don't have a firm that's familiar with that process, it can slow you down.”
Grimm and Parker recently completed the Havre de Grace Middle/High School in Harford County. The firm’s commitment to receiving input from the community on the design stood out compared to other applicants.
