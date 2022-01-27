ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools has introduced a new virtual weather day plan for the rest of the school year, allowing for remote learning to be used on snow days or other days when it’s unsafe to go to school.
“It’s not something we are saying we will do, it’s something we can do,” superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said. “We just want to be ready in the event that it’s needed.”
CCPS have currently used all of their inclement weather days, so additional days off from school would be added to the end of the school calendar in June.
“We don’t want to have to go any further into June than we already are,” assistant superintendent Carolyn Teigland said.
Virtual remote days would occur on days where there is serious inclement weather, like a large blizzard, rather than days where there are predictions of flurries or minor amounts of ice.
“For a close call, we’re probably not going to use this,” Lawson said.
CCPS will notify parents that virtual learning may occur the day before a weather event. Lawson said a virtual day decision will have to occur earlier in the day, to give families and teachers time to prepare.
The measure is solely for this year, based on rules by the Maryland State Board of Education.
“It’s not only challenging to add on to the end of the year but it’s unproductive,” school board president Diana Hawley said. “A virtual in my opinion is way more productive than a June 11th or 12th day.”
Surveys of support staff and teachers showed support for having virtual learning, instead of extending the school year into June, with 76% percent of teachers, and 85% of support staff expressing support for the measure.
“We know that the students are not at their best learning capacity when it’s June and the sun is shining and they want to be outside,” Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association President Lori Hrinko said.
The Maryland State Board of Education laid out several guidelines for virtual inclement weather days, specifying that there must be four hours in live instruction, attendance will be taken and students must have opportunities to make work they may have missed during virtual days.
Teachers will practice with students on how to access zoom before a possible remote day.
In the event of an inclement weather remote day, paper packets will be distributed for students first grade and younger. Second through fifth graders will have instructional materials on Schoology or paper packets. For middle and high school teachers will have lesson access on Schoology.
Students will be assigned Chromebooks and parents will be asked to sign an agreement.
“We’re hopeful that students will leave with their devices already knowing how to access these things so they’re not trying to figure it out at home with their parents,” Teigland said.
Board member Dianne Heath expressed a concern about the amount of prep work involved in switching lessons to virtual instructions in a short amount of time, especially if an inclement weather event does not happen.
“If we do get it ready and we don’t use it, how is our staff going to feel when they’ve taken all this time to prepare and we’ve wasted their time,” Heath said.
Hands-on activities can be difficult to transition to a zoom learning environment, so some lessons might be changed from the original lesson plan.
