Cecil County Classroom Teacher's Association President Lori Hrinko spoke in support of the five additional early dismissal days during Wednesday's board meeting, saying teachers are facing an increased workload and need more time to get work done.
Cecil County Classroom Teacher's Association President Lori Hrinko spoke in support of the five additional early dismissal days during Wednesday's board meeting, saying teachers are facing an increased workload and need more time to get work done.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
CCPS added five new early dismissal days to the school year to give teachers more time to plan lessons and grade assignments.
ELKTON — In response to increased demands on teachers, Cecil County Public Schools added five new early dismissal days to the 2021-2022 calendar, giving staff more time for planning lessons and completing their work.
"There's an increased workload this year and trying to fit everything in is not happening," Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association President Lori Hrinko said. "That time is really going to be beneficial for our folks so they can get all the work done that needs to be done."
Hrinko said that much of the extra time will be used for planning lessons, especially as there is an increased need for individualized instruction for students who struggled with remote learning during the pandemic. Teachers may also use the additional time to grade assignments.
A substitute shortage has caused many teachers to lose their planning time as they need to cover for absent staff. Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said a lack of substitutes leads to many teachers spending their planning periods covering for absent staff members.
The trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic has also increased student need for support from their teachers.
“As we address our students' learning needs and the trauma many experienced, it's taken a toll on our staff,” Hrinko said. “There are more responsibilities, more challenges and a greater workload.”
Hrinko said teachers find themselves wishing there were more resources, such as mental health support for students.
The five early dismissal days are spread out across next year, on January 14, February 18, March 11, March 24, May 6, 2022. Lawson said the school system tried to be strategic, having some early dismissal days on the Friday before current holidays like Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Presidents Day.
“We’re really trying to create more opportunity for our staff and teachers to have more time to plan and prep,” Lawson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.