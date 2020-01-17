CECIL COUNTY — If there is a Cecil County Public Schools teacher in your life who you believe deserves to be Cecil County’s 2020 Teacher of the Year (TOY), you can nominate them for this year’s award.
Students, colleagues, parents, administrators, community leaders, and others are encouraged to submit the name of a CCPS educator who they believe delivers “high quality daily instruction to their students and set high expectations for themselves, their students, and their schools,” according to the TOY award nomination packet.
The nomination packet, which must be filled out by the nominator and the nominee, is available on the CCPS website (link: https://www.ccps.org/cms/lib/MD01906418/Centricity/ModuleInstance/90/TOY%202020%20%20nomination%20packet.pdf)
As part of the application, candidates must answer questions about their teaching experiences, such as describing a lesson that defines them as a teacher and a major public education issue today.
To be eligible for the award, candidates must be full-time classroom, resource or media teachers; have completed a minimum of five years of teaching; plan to teach in CCPS system through the 2020-2021 school year; and be available to attend all county and state TOY events. School counselors are not eligible to be nominated.
The deadline to submit a nomination packet is 4 p.m. Feb. 28. Packets may be delivered to CCPS’s Division of Education Services at 201 Booth Street in Elkton; emailed to Executive Secretary Kathye Olson at kolson@ccps.org; or uploaded to the Teacher of the Year 2020 file on Google Drive.
For more information, call the Division of Education Services at 410-996-5464.
