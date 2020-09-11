CHESAPEAKE CITY — This new virtual reality in which we live has now intersected with one of the darkest days of recent American history; Sept. 11, 2001.
The Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association has produced a virtual Remembrance Ceremony that can be viewed anytime through its CCEA4U Outreach channel on YouTube.
Included in the program is prayer, music and presentations from Doug Caleb, chaplain of VFW Post 7687 on Basil Avenue in Chesapeake City and The Rev. Belina Wimbish-Haile, senior pastor of Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church on Woodstock Farm Lane in Chesapeake City. Bruce Lozoroff plays the bagpipes and Jared Shrader offers the traditional presentation of Taps during the program.
CCEA has been hosting a remembrance event for Sept. 11 since 2015 according to Eileen Viars, past CCEA president. In the past it’s been held outside at Pell Gardens and indoors at Trinity United Methodist Church, both in the town.
This year not only was Viars the organizer, but also the producer. She had to learn how to take all the raw footage and still photos and combine them.
“It’s the same type of effort,” she said. “But since I’ve never done it before it was stressful.”
Viars was directed to YouTube and found the program easier to use than others. For that, she said she was grateful.
Like just about anyone else, Viars is hoping the 2021 service can go back to the community event for which it was designed.
“I’m tired of having to reschedule things,” she said.
Also in 2021 it will be the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington DC and Shanksville, Pennsylvania that took 2,977 lives.
