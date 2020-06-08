CC Union Hospital holds Silent Protest

ELKTON — Employees of ChristianaCare Union Hospital staged a Silent Protest Friday in memory of George Floyd, the Minnesota man killed in police custody.
At 1 p.m. they gathered along West High Street at the Medical Professional Building and kneeled in silence for eight minutes and 49 seconds, the length of time which former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin allegedly killed Floyd by kneeling on Floyd's neck for that length of time.
In a statement, the Elkton hospital staff and management said their actions were in response to the nationwide call to end systemic racism.
"We stand with the African American community and all who have been affected by racism and discrimination—not just this week, but every day," the statement read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.