BALTIMORE — In spite of being closed for most of the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Hollywood Casino in Perryville still generated $55.8 million in revenue, compared to $74.8 million the previous year.
Almost $1.3 billion was generated by all six casinos, $481 million less than last year.
The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency issued its year end report Wednesday showing that being closed from March 19 to June 19 did cause a decrease in revenue of 27.3%. The Education Trust Fund garnered $396.8 million, down 26.9%. Local aid fell 27.3% to $67.5 million.
Since re-opening traffic in each casino continues to rebound.
"Table games are 20% less than what they used to be ... but on the lottery side there was a quite pleasant surprise," said Gordon Medenica, director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. "When COVID struck, lottery sales went down 20-25% but then they recovered."
Medenica figures with every other form of entertainment closed -- such as concerts, movies and sports -- Maryland residents spent their disposable income on lottery tickets. In February a new lottery game was launched, but the pandemic struck soon after and caused a stumble in sales.
"It came back quickly," he said of Fast Play, adding, "It has the potential to be as big as some of the national games."
That includes MegaMillions and Power Ball.
"As high visibility as those games are they only represent 10% of our revenue," Medenica said.
Medenica said scratch off tickets never seemed to suffer as new games were launched every month regardless of the stay-at-home and social distancing orders. Medenica said scratch off sales continued strong even in March, April, and May.
Games such as Keno, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Bonus Match 5 also carried the agency through.
If anyone has a winning ticket waiting to be cashed, the expiration dates have been extended. However don't wait much longer.
"We are now reopening customer services by appointment only," he said.
Hollywood Casino contributed $30.7 million to the state, a portion of which comes to Cecil County to be shared with Perryville.
