A golf ball heads straight for a hole-in-one on a course that is modeled after Gilpin’s Falls Covered Bridge at the CASA Par-Tee Fore fundraiser in 2019. The annual event is returning this year under a new name "Family Fun Day."
Brian Triantafillos, of Elkton, shows his son how to putt at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge hole during the 2018 CASA fundraiser. This Saturday's "Family Fun Day" will once again feature the mini-golf course created by CASA, featuring a variety of Cecil County landmarks.
A golf ball heads straight for a hole-in-one on a course that is modeled after Gilpin’s Falls Covered Bridge at the CASA Par-Tee Fore fundraiser in 2019. The annual event is returning this year under a new name "Family Fun Day."
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY KATIE TABELING
Brian Triantafillos, of Elkton, shows his son how to putt at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge hole during the 2018 CASA fundraiser. This Saturday's "Family Fun Day" will once again feature the mini-golf course created by CASA, featuring a variety of Cecil County landmarks.
ELKTON — Immaculate Conception School in Elkton will be turned into a carnival on Saturday Feb. 19, with cotton candy, a clown, and glitter tattoos for the CASA of Cecil County "Family Fun Day" event.
The gymnasium will feature a mini-golf course and cornhole, while the downstairs portion of the building will focus on the carnival atmosphere. "Family Fun Day" is the new name for the annual CASA of Cecil County mini-golf event, the "Par-Tee Fore CASA," to reflect the wider variety of activities available for families.
“It’s a family event so the community can embrace an indoor activity during the winter,” Executive Director Giulia Hodge said.
Each hole of the mini-golf course, built by CASA volunteers in 2019, features a Cecil County landmark such as the Conowingo Dam, Fair Hill, and the Cecil County Dragway.
The Feb. 19 event lasts from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. and costs $5 per person or $20 for a family, all proceeds will benefit CASA. Admission includes all the activities, along with a hot dog or slice of pizza, a beverage, and a dessert.
Hodge said organizations like the Kinship Navigation Program, Youth Empowerment Source, and representative Al Miller have sponsored families to attend the event, leading to around 100 pre-registrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.