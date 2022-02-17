ELKTON — Immaculate Conception School in Elkton will be turned into a carnival on Saturday Feb. 19, with cotton candy, a clown, and glitter tattoos for the CASA of Cecil County "Family Fun Day" event.

The gymnasium will feature a mini-golf course and cornhole, while the downstairs portion of the building will focus on the carnival atmosphere. "Family Fun Day" is the new name for the annual CASA of Cecil County mini-golf event, the "Par-Tee Fore CASA," to reflect the wider variety of activities available for families.

“It’s a family event so the community can embrace an indoor activity during the winter,” Executive Director Giulia Hodge said.

Each hole of the mini-golf course, built by CASA volunteers in 2019, features a Cecil County landmark such as the Conowingo Dam, Fair Hill, and the Cecil County Dragway.

The Feb. 19 event lasts from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. and costs $5 per person or $20 for a family, all proceeds will benefit CASA. Admission includes all the activities, along with a hot dog or slice of pizza, a beverage, and a dessert.

Hodge said organizations like the Kinship Navigation Program, Youth Empowerment Source, and representative Al Miller have sponsored families to attend the event, leading to around 100 pre-registrations.

